WVU research team to explore benefits, uses of telehealth

In collaboration with the West Virginia Bureau for Medical Services, Steve Davis—an associate professor in the WVU School of Public Health—and his colleagues are launching a pilot program that uses telehealth to prevent hospital readmissions and ER visits in West Virginians recently discharged from long-term care. Participants will transmit their glucose levels, blood pressure and other metrics to a team of nurses, who can address incipient problems before they become serious. (Photo by WVUToday)