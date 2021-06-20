WVU releases Spring 2021 Deans', President's lists

MORGANTOWN, W. Va.— West Virginia University has released its Spring 2021 Deans’ and President’s lists, as well as the list of graduates for the Spring semester.

WVU’s Deans’ List includes 3,859 students who maintained a 3.5 or higher GPA.

The University’s President’s List includes 2,990 students with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

More than 4,000 students graduated from WVU in four ceremonies held at Milan Puskar Stadium over two days in May.

Deans List students from The Register-Herald's readership area:

Ava Ambler of Lewisburg, marketing

Brandon Amick of Leivasy, engineering Track 3

Morgan Amos of Lewisburg, engineering Track 3

Logan Austin of Princeton, athletic training

Calen Bailes of Fayetteville, general business

Morgan Bailes of Canvas, psychology

Asher Bailey of Bluefield, civil engineering

Allison Ball of Daniels, English, criminology

Kalli Ballard of Fayetteville, criminology

Anna Barfield of Crawley, political science

Hunter Barnetta of Shady Spring, psychology

Kellen Bartenslager of Lewisburg, agribusiness management

Chase Berry of Beckwith, history

Faith Bigelow of Oak Hill, landscape architecture

Emily Boyd of Mount Hope, human performance and health

Miranda Bradley of Ronceverte, agroecology

William Bragg of Fenwick, physical ed and kinesiology

Anna Brown of Mount Nebo, communication sciences and disorders

Austin Brown of Mount Nebo, forest resources management

Taylor Brown of Summersville, engineering Track 1

Riley Butcher of Summersville, general business

Allie Callison of Hillsboro, regents bachelor of arts

Blair Campbell of Hillsboro, regents bachelor of arts

Madison Campbell of Craigsville, human performance and health

Carrie Clemons of Lewisburg, human performance and health

Adrian Coalson of Daniels, exercise physiology

Cole Cochran of Princeton, chemistry

Robert Coleman of Beaver, computer science

Brooke Collins of Birch River, political science

Emily Compton of Montcalm, advertising and public relations

Andrew Cook of Summersville, biochemistry

Chloe Craddock of Shady Spring, pre-nursing

Jenny Culicerto of Princeton, human performance and health

Emily Dameron of Beckley, interior design

Ben Davis of Marlinton, pre-nursing

Emily Donovan of Lewisburg, finance

Camile Dorsey of Summersville, health and well-being

Jacie Dotson of Ghent, industrial engineering

Kenzie Dotson of Summersville, business

Taylor Duncan of Daniels, biology

Kali Ellison of Pineville, public health

Rachel Feldhake of Beaver, chemistry

Kayla Foley of Princeton, psychology

Trevor Foy of Bluefield, music performance: instrumental

Luke Frame of Craigsville, global supply chain management

Neriah Galloway of Beckley, nursing

Katrina Garlitz of Lewisburg, graphic design

Logan Garris of Sophia, psychology

Colson Glover of Lewisburg, neuroscience

Brennah Groves of Summersville, human nutrition and foods

Devin Hamrick of Summersville, global supply chain management

Lindsey Hartzell of Arbovale, wildlife and fisheries resources

Kira Henson of Beckley, psychology

James Higgins of Beaver, computer engineering

Dominic Higinbotham of Fayetteville, political science

Emma Hines of Summersville, exercise physiology

Taylor Hinkle of Calvin, communication studies

Lina Hoke of Renick, industrial engineering

Mackayla Holdren of Fenwick, elementary education

Andrew Hopkins of Princeton, exercise physiology

Rebecca Hudson of Frankford, elementary education

Lacey Hunt of Shady Spring, art education

Lindsay Inscoe of Beckley, child development and family studies

Lillian Irvin of Summersville, nursing

Kirsten Jarrett of Whitesville, chemical engineering

Quinten Jeckering of Summersville, computer science

Chloe Johnson of Lewisburg, hospitality and tourism management

Joshua Johnson of Beckley, environmental geoscience

Maggie Jones of Bluefield, interior design

Sarah Jones of Lewisburg, interactive design for media

Savannah Kincaid of Fayetteville, exercise physiology

Matthew Kinzer of Princeton, economics

Chris Kirk of Oak Hill, regents bachelor of arts

Maya Klein of Athens, multidisciplinary studies

Katharine Landreth of Fenwick, pre-nursing

Laura Leyzorek of Marlinton, mechanical engineering

Luke Lilly of Shady Spring, political science

Matthew Lilly of Athens, exercise physiology

Henry Lipscomb of Princeton, chemical engineering

McKenzie Little of Lewisburg, marketing

Alec Love of Hilltop, exercise physiology

Aron Ludwinski of Welch, computer science

Annaliese Maluch of Beckley, pre-nursing

Gracie Mann of Greenville, exercise physiology

Sean Martin of Princeton, pre-sport management

Colton Massey of Buckeye, business

Jacob Masters of Ronceverte, acting

Olivia McCarty of Lewisburg, dance

Caleb McClung of Fayetteville, acting

Morgan McHenry of Summersville, communication studies

Samantha McManus of Beckley, sociology

Emily McPherson of Calvin, communication sciences and disorders

Devin Mcquain of Frankford, psychology

Melanie McVey of Sophia, regents bachelor of arts

Haley Meade of Princeton, dance

Charla Meadows of Oceana, communication sciences and disorders

Jason Meadows of Daniels, management information systems

Madison Mills of White Sulphur Springs, interactive design for media

Alexis Moss of Mount Hope, animal and nutritional sciences

Emma Musser of Lewisburg, art education

Uriah Myers of Summersville, health and well-being

Coriann Nemcik of Maxwelton, pre-nursing

Hallie Nemcik of Maxwelton, nursing

Kathryn Noel of Summersville, communication sciences and disorders

Hannah Overbaugh of Summersville, animal and nutritional sciences

Nayreshca Pacheco Sanchez of Fayetteville, women's and gender studies

Kaulin Parris of Bluefield, pre-sport management

Madeline Peck of MacArthur, biology

Morgan Pendleton of Lewisburg, exercise physiology

Jacob Persiani of Hinton, wildlife and fisheries resources

Grayson Phillips of Craigsville, political science

Caden Phipps of Summersville, aerospace engineering

Ciara Plumley of Shady Spring, sport and exercise psychology

Tanner Powers of Princeton, exercise physiology

Elizabeth Rahall of Fayetteville, biology

Nisa Rana of Princeton, biology

Yusuf Rana of Princeton, neuroscience

Haley Randolph of Princeton, pre-communication sciences and disorders

Lauren Roach of Frankford, elementary education

Giulia Romani of Beckley, exercise physiology

Jacqueline Rosiek of Fayetteville, exercise physiology

Sofia Salon of Daniels, exercise physiology

Britney Saunders of Meadow Creek, advertising and public relations

Caleb Schoolcraft of Beckley, international studies

Meagan Seaton of Mullens, human performance and health

Faith Shawver of Prosperity, psychology

Allison Shupe of Beckley, pre-nursing

Braxton Sigmon of Princeton, advertising and public relations

Aleesia Simmons of Rupert, child development and family studies

Katelyn Simms of Summersville, criminology, political science

Madison Simms of Summersville, marketing

Nathaniel Sims of Union, engineering Track 3

Madison Snyder of Lewisburg, philosophy, political science

Rachel Snyder of Bluefield, pre-biology

Catlyn Sparks of Buckeye, dental hygiene

Sarah Stacy of White Sulphur Springs, acting

Zachary Staker of Cool Ridge, accounting

Kendra Starcher of Leivasy, child development and family studies

Catherine Stover of Beckley, pre-biology

Casey Tabor of Lerona, environmental geoscience

Autumn Taylor of Summersville, nursing

Victoria Terry of Princeton, biology

Alexander Tucker of Princeton, pre-biology

Alexus Tygrett of Oak Hill, biology

Garrett Vargo of Oak Hill, business

Olivia Voltaggio of Lewisburg, exercise physiology

Dylan Walker of Meadow Bridge, civil engineering

Adam Ward of Princeton, engineering Track 2

Garrett Ware of Smithers, engineering Track 3

Eva Warner of Bluefield, business

Madisen Wilson of Beckley, political science

Natalie Wiseman of Shady Spring, criminology

Stacie Woods of Union, health and well-being

Samuel Wykle of Nimitz, nursing

Casey Young of Beckley, civil engineering

President's List students from The Register-Herald's readership area:

Jadyn Allen of Mount Carbon, exercise physiology

Martina Allen of Beaver, communication sciences and disorders

Rachel Allen of Mount Hope, interior design

Olivia Almond of Mount Hope, social work

Niki Amick of Nettie, multidisciplinary studies

Dalton Ash of Princeton, economics, international studies

Barry Bailey of Fayetteville, regents bachelor of arts

Samuel Baker of Bluefield, history

Jackson Ball of Athens, social studies/secondary education

Martha Ball of Athens, political science, international studies

Amelia Bard of Richwood, wildlife and fisheries resources

Christopher Basham of Daniels, aerospace engineering

Lacey Beam of Summersville, communication sciences and disorders

Jenna Belcher of Princeton, journalism

Grace Bigelow of Oak Hill, child development and family studies

Kira Bircher of Arbovale, nursing

Elizabeth Boccabello of Beckley, painting

Logan Boggs of Scarbro, pre-exercise physiology

Carson Brehm of Beckley, psychology

Samuel Brown of Cool Ridge, criminology

Shannon Brunzo-Hager of Rupert, biochemistry

Carlie Canada of Mullens, communication sciences and disorders

Ashton Carr of Greenville, industrial engineering

Rachel Carrico of Shady Spring, human performance and health

Maddison Carter of White Sulphur Springs, exercise physiology

Halie Casto of Nallen, elementary education

Terri Childress of Daniels, psychology

Jordan Cochran of Birch River, economics

Kaitlyn Coleman of Smithers, nursing

Lindsay Comer of Summersville, biology

Joshua Craig of Greenville, wildlife and fisheries resources

Hannah Crump of Cool Ridge, chemistry

Brayden Davis of Union, biology

Taylor Delong of Oceana, international studies

Leslie Dickens of Mount Hope, regents bachelor of arts

Jonathan Duff of Shady Spring, immunology and medical microbiology

Carlie Ervine of Marlinton, communication sciences and disorders

Kenneth Farmer of Stanaford, graphic design

Matthew Fleshman of Wayside, exercise physiology

Trevor Ford of Meadow Bridge, physics, chemistry

Anthony Fox of Hico, graphic design

Jackson Fox of Beckley, psychology, philosophy

Katie Gibson of Marlinton, child development and family studies

Kayla Gibson of Marlinton, mining engineering

Samantha Goette of Summersville, music performance: voice

Amanda Gottshall of Caldwell, social work

Hannah Greco of Beckley, sport and exercise psychology

Anna Hamilton of Summersville, exercise physiology

N'Diya Harris of Welch, pre-psychology

Chase Harrison of Crab Orchard, computer engineering

Chris Henry of Beckley, engineering Track 3

Jacob Hise of Dunmore, civil engineering

Morgan Holzman of Sweet Springs, mechanical engineering

Allison Houchins of Shady Spring, health informatics and information management

Ian Jackson of Peterstown, computer engineering

Zulkifl Jafary of Beckley, biology

Luke Jarrell of Beckley, immunology and medical microbiology

Jenelle Jennings of Rainelle, child development and family studies

Johnathon Johnson of Summersville, aerospace engineering

Rachel Johnson of Princeton, advertising and public relations

Rebecca Johnson of Princeton, pre-communication sciences and disorders

Kylei Jones of Leivasy, exercise physiology

Aidan Keaveny of Fayetteville, exercise physiology

Taylor Keeling of Lewisburg, biology

Logan Kennedy of Bradshaw, history

Cassidy Kidwell of Shady Spring, music education

Lauren Lee of Calvin, English/secondary education

Joshua Lilly of Shady Spring, mathematics, philosophy

Payton Litton of Summersville, advertising and public relations

Benjamin Luikart of Shady Spring, finance

Maria Maddy of Peterstown, musical theatre

Luna Martin of Ronceverte, human nutrition and foods

Amber McClure of Marlinton, criminology

Tie McDowell of Beckley, psychology

Matthew McGuire of Mount Hope, industrial engineering

Shelby Meador of Daniels, biology

Caitlin Mickles of Beckley, immunology and medical microbiology

Amanda Miller of Hico, regents bachelor of arts

Sydnee Miller of Alderson, acting

Haley Mills of Beckley, exercise physiology

Kylerra Mitchell of Athens, biology

Kimberly Moore of Beckley, pre-nursing

Catherine Moye of Crab Orchard, interior design

Kadee Mueller of Shady Spring, industrial engineering

Kolten Mueller of Shady Spring, health services management and leadership

Maryum Muzaffer of Welch, biology

River Myers of Nettie, nursing

Brooklyn Neal of Summersville, child development and family studies

Mike O'Brien of Ronceverte, finance

Chelsea Pack of Oak Hill, biomedical engineering

Haleigh Parsons of Saulsville, exercise physiology

Fatima Perez of Summersville, child development and family studies

Erin Persinger of Pence Springs, exercise physiology

Patrick Plaugher of Alderson, forestry resources management

Alexis Plumley of Hinton, public health

Alexis Priddy of Beckley, pre-nursing

Jordan Pugh of Mount Carbon, English

Jacey Rader of Calvin, animal and nutritional sciences

Shade Rader of Nettie, animal and nutritional sciences

Ryan Ratcliff of Beckley, hospitality and tourism management

Katherine Reed of Raleigh, environment and energy resources management

Molly Reynolds of Ronceverte, history

Mary Rich of Marlinton, journalism

Alexandra Richmond of Beckley, neuroscience

Daniel Richmond of Fairdale, biology

Caleb Roark of Beckley, political science

Alyson Robinett of Princeton, finance

Autumn Rogers of Shady Spring, immunology and medical microbiology

David Rogers of Mount Nebo, biochemistry

Abigail Roop of Mount Hope, exercise physiology

Savanna Ross of Princeton, business

Bashar Sadat of Beckley, biology

Jared Sagraves of Summersville, nursing

Maria Salon of Daniels, exercise physiology

Dylan Sanders of Princeton, aerospace engineering

Haleigh Scott of Bluefield, engineering Track 3

Arron Seams of Lewisburg, regents bachelor of arts

Illysa Sergeon of Summersville, general business

Hannah Smart of Lewisburg, neuroscience

Kiersten Smith of Beaver, exercise physiology

Larry Smith of Beckley, musical theatre

Shelby Smith of Hinton, human performance and health

Mathias Solliday of Green Bank, horticulture

Myleigh Stewart of Pineville, business

Jared Stover of Hico, industrial engineering

Fareeha Syed of Daniels, biology

Laura Tabor of Wayside, nursing

Sydney Taylor of Craigsville, management

Ngoc Quynh Mai Tran of Lewisburg, biology

Joshua Treadway of Midway, marketing

Julia Trivett of Princeton, animal and nutritional sciences

Karen Truong of Summersville, management information systems

Jaidyn Waddell of Beckley, exercise physiology

Zachary Waddell of Glen Morgan, electrical engineering

Madison Walker of Beckley, psychology

Macy Ward of Summersvile, nursing

Raygan White Richmond of Beaver, philosophy

Aaliyah Williams of Beckley, biology

Stephen Williams of Daniels, biochemistry

Lily Wright of Bluefield, English, French

Jacob Young of Beckley, landscape architecture

Seth Young of Summersville, exercise physiology

