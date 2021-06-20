WVU releases Spring 2021 Deans', President's lists

MORGANTOWN, W. Va.— West Virginia University has released its Spring 2021 Deans’ and President’s lists, as well as the list of graduates for the Spring semester.
WVU’s Deans’ List includes 3,859 students who maintained a 3.5 or higher GPA.
The University’s President’s List includes 2,990 students with a perfect 4.0 GPA.
More than 4,000 students graduated from WVU in four ceremonies held at Milan Puskar Stadium over two days in May.
Deans List students from The Register-Herald's readership area:
Ava Ambler of Lewisburg, marketing
Brandon Amick of Leivasy, engineering Track 3
Morgan Amos of Lewisburg, engineering Track 3
Logan Austin of Princeton, athletic training
Calen Bailes of Fayetteville, general business
Morgan Bailes of Canvas, psychology
Asher Bailey of Bluefield, civil engineering
Allison Ball of Daniels, English, criminology
Kalli Ballard of Fayetteville, criminology
Anna Barfield of Crawley, political science
Hunter Barnetta of Shady Spring, psychology
Kellen Bartenslager of Lewisburg, agribusiness management
Chase Berry of Beckwith, history
Faith Bigelow of Oak Hill, landscape architecture
Emily Boyd of Mount Hope, human performance and health
Miranda Bradley of Ronceverte, agroecology
William Bragg of Fenwick, physical ed and kinesiology
Anna Brown of Mount Nebo, communication sciences and disorders
Austin Brown of Mount Nebo, forest resources management
Taylor Brown of Summersville, engineering Track 1
Riley Butcher of Summersville, general business
Allie Callison of Hillsboro, regents bachelor of arts
Blair Campbell of Hillsboro, regents bachelor of arts
Madison Campbell of Craigsville, human performance and health
Carrie Clemons of Lewisburg, human performance and health
Adrian Coalson of Daniels, exercise physiology
Cole Cochran of Princeton, chemistry
Robert Coleman of Beaver, computer science
Brooke Collins of Birch River, political science
Emily Compton of Montcalm, advertising and public relations
Andrew Cook of Summersville, biochemistry
Chloe Craddock of Shady Spring, pre-nursing
Jenny Culicerto of Princeton, human performance and health
Emily Dameron of Beckley, interior design
Ben Davis of Marlinton, pre-nursing
Emily Donovan of Lewisburg, finance
Camile Dorsey of Summersville, health and well-being
Jacie Dotson of Ghent, industrial engineering
Kenzie Dotson of Summersville, business
Taylor Duncan of Daniels, biology
Kali Ellison of Pineville, public health
Rachel Feldhake of Beaver, chemistry
Kayla Foley of Princeton, psychology
Trevor Foy of Bluefield, music performance: instrumental
Luke Frame of Craigsville, global supply chain management
Neriah Galloway of Beckley, nursing
Katrina Garlitz of Lewisburg, graphic design
Logan Garris of Sophia, psychology
Colson Glover of Lewisburg, neuroscience
Brennah Groves of Summersville, human nutrition and foods
Devin Hamrick of Summersville, global supply chain management
Lindsey Hartzell of Arbovale, wildlife and fisheries resources
Kira Henson of Beckley, psychology
James Higgins of Beaver, computer engineering
Dominic Higinbotham of Fayetteville, political science
Emma Hines of Summersville, exercise physiology
Taylor Hinkle of Calvin, communication studies
Lina Hoke of Renick, industrial engineering
Mackayla Holdren of Fenwick, elementary education
Andrew Hopkins of Princeton, exercise physiology
Rebecca Hudson of Frankford, elementary education
Lacey Hunt of Shady Spring, art education
Lindsay Inscoe of Beckley, child development and family studies
Lillian Irvin of Summersville, nursing
Kirsten Jarrett of Whitesville, chemical engineering
Quinten Jeckering of Summersville, computer science
Chloe Johnson of Lewisburg, hospitality and tourism management
Joshua Johnson of Beckley, environmental geoscience
Maggie Jones of Bluefield, interior design
Sarah Jones of Lewisburg, interactive design for media
Savannah Kincaid of Fayetteville, exercise physiology
Matthew Kinzer of Princeton, economics
Chris Kirk of Oak Hill, regents bachelor of arts
Maya Klein of Athens, multidisciplinary studies
Katharine Landreth of Fenwick, pre-nursing
Laura Leyzorek of Marlinton, mechanical engineering
Luke Lilly of Shady Spring, political science
Matthew Lilly of Athens, exercise physiology
Henry Lipscomb of Princeton, chemical engineering
McKenzie Little of Lewisburg, marketing
Alec Love of Hilltop, exercise physiology
Aron Ludwinski of Welch, computer science
Annaliese Maluch of Beckley, pre-nursing
Gracie Mann of Greenville, exercise physiology
Sean Martin of Princeton, pre-sport management
Colton Massey of Buckeye, business
Jacob Masters of Ronceverte, acting
Olivia McCarty of Lewisburg, dance
Caleb McClung of Fayetteville, acting
Morgan McHenry of Summersville, communication studies
Samantha McManus of Beckley, sociology
Emily McPherson of Calvin, communication sciences and disorders
Devin Mcquain of Frankford, psychology
Melanie McVey of Sophia, regents bachelor of arts
Haley Meade of Princeton, dance
Charla Meadows of Oceana, communication sciences and disorders
Jason Meadows of Daniels, management information systems
Madison Mills of White Sulphur Springs, interactive design for media
Alexis Moss of Mount Hope, animal and nutritional sciences
Emma Musser of Lewisburg, art education
Uriah Myers of Summersville, health and well-being
Coriann Nemcik of Maxwelton, pre-nursing
Hallie Nemcik of Maxwelton, nursing
Kathryn Noel of Summersville, communication sciences and disorders
Hannah Overbaugh of Summersville, animal and nutritional sciences
Nayreshca Pacheco Sanchez of Fayetteville, women's and gender studies
Kaulin Parris of Bluefield, pre-sport management
Madeline Peck of MacArthur, biology
Morgan Pendleton of Lewisburg, exercise physiology
Jacob Persiani of Hinton, wildlife and fisheries resources
Grayson Phillips of Craigsville, political science
Caden Phipps of Summersville, aerospace engineering
Ciara Plumley of Shady Spring, sport and exercise psychology
Tanner Powers of Princeton, exercise physiology
Elizabeth Rahall of Fayetteville, biology
Nisa Rana of Princeton, biology
Yusuf Rana of Princeton, neuroscience
Haley Randolph of Princeton, pre-communication sciences and disorders
Lauren Roach of Frankford, elementary education
Giulia Romani of Beckley, exercise physiology
Jacqueline Rosiek of Fayetteville, exercise physiology
Sofia Salon of Daniels, exercise physiology
Britney Saunders of Meadow Creek, advertising and public relations
Caleb Schoolcraft of Beckley, international studies
Meagan Seaton of Mullens, human performance and health
Faith Shawver of Prosperity, psychology
Allison Shupe of Beckley, pre-nursing
Braxton Sigmon of Princeton, advertising and public relations
Aleesia Simmons of Rupert, child development and family studies
Katelyn Simms of Summersville, criminology, political science
Madison Simms of Summersville, marketing
Nathaniel Sims of Union, engineering Track 3
Madison Snyder of Lewisburg, philosophy, political science
Rachel Snyder of Bluefield, pre-biology
Catlyn Sparks of Buckeye, dental hygiene
Sarah Stacy of White Sulphur Springs, acting
Zachary Staker of Cool Ridge, accounting
Kendra Starcher of Leivasy, child development and family studies
Catherine Stover of Beckley, pre-biology
Casey Tabor of Lerona, environmental geoscience
Autumn Taylor of Summersville, nursing
Victoria Terry of Princeton, biology
Alexander Tucker of Princeton, pre-biology
Alexus Tygrett of Oak Hill, biology
Garrett Vargo of Oak Hill, business
Olivia Voltaggio of Lewisburg, exercise physiology
Dylan Walker of Meadow Bridge, civil engineering
Adam Ward of Princeton, engineering Track 2
Garrett Ware of Smithers, engineering Track 3
Eva Warner of Bluefield, business
Madisen Wilson of Beckley, political science
Natalie Wiseman of Shady Spring, criminology
Stacie Woods of Union, health and well-being
Samuel Wykle of Nimitz, nursing
Casey Young of Beckley, civil engineering
President's List students from The Register-Herald's readership area:
Jadyn Allen of Mount Carbon, exercise physiology
Martina Allen of Beaver, communication sciences and disorders
Rachel Allen of Mount Hope, interior design
Olivia Almond of Mount Hope, social work
Niki Amick of Nettie, multidisciplinary studies
Dalton Ash of Princeton, economics, international studies
Barry Bailey of Fayetteville, regents bachelor of arts
Samuel Baker of Bluefield, history
Jackson Ball of Athens, social studies/secondary education
Martha Ball of Athens, political science, international studies
Amelia Bard of Richwood, wildlife and fisheries resources
Christopher Basham of Daniels, aerospace engineering
Lacey Beam of Summersville, communication sciences and disorders
Jenna Belcher of Princeton, journalism
Grace Bigelow of Oak Hill, child development and family studies
Kira Bircher of Arbovale, nursing
Elizabeth Boccabello of Beckley, painting
Logan Boggs of Scarbro, pre-exercise physiology
Carson Brehm of Beckley, psychology
Samuel Brown of Cool Ridge, criminology
Shannon Brunzo-Hager of Rupert, biochemistry
Carlie Canada of Mullens, communication sciences and disorders
Ashton Carr of Greenville, industrial engineering
Rachel Carrico of Shady Spring, human performance and health
Maddison Carter of White Sulphur Springs, exercise physiology
Halie Casto of Nallen, elementary education
Terri Childress of Daniels, psychology
Jordan Cochran of Birch River, economics
Kaitlyn Coleman of Smithers, nursing
Lindsay Comer of Summersville, biology
Joshua Craig of Greenville, wildlife and fisheries resources
Hannah Crump of Cool Ridge, chemistry
Brayden Davis of Union, biology
Taylor Delong of Oceana, international studies
Leslie Dickens of Mount Hope, regents bachelor of arts
Jonathan Duff of Shady Spring, immunology and medical microbiology
Carlie Ervine of Marlinton, communication sciences and disorders
Kenneth Farmer of Stanaford, graphic design
Matthew Fleshman of Wayside, exercise physiology
Trevor Ford of Meadow Bridge, physics, chemistry
Anthony Fox of Hico, graphic design
Jackson Fox of Beckley, psychology, philosophy
Katie Gibson of Marlinton, child development and family studies
Kayla Gibson of Marlinton, mining engineering
Samantha Goette of Summersville, music performance: voice
Amanda Gottshall of Caldwell, social work
Hannah Greco of Beckley, sport and exercise psychology
Anna Hamilton of Summersville, exercise physiology
N'Diya Harris of Welch, pre-psychology
Chase Harrison of Crab Orchard, computer engineering
Chris Henry of Beckley, engineering Track 3
Jacob Hise of Dunmore, civil engineering
Morgan Holzman of Sweet Springs, mechanical engineering
Allison Houchins of Shady Spring, health informatics and information management
Ian Jackson of Peterstown, computer engineering
Zulkifl Jafary of Beckley, biology
Luke Jarrell of Beckley, immunology and medical microbiology
Jenelle Jennings of Rainelle, child development and family studies
Johnathon Johnson of Summersville, aerospace engineering
Rachel Johnson of Princeton, advertising and public relations
Rebecca Johnson of Princeton, pre-communication sciences and disorders
Kylei Jones of Leivasy, exercise physiology
Aidan Keaveny of Fayetteville, exercise physiology
Taylor Keeling of Lewisburg, biology
Logan Kennedy of Bradshaw, history
Cassidy Kidwell of Shady Spring, music education
Lauren Lee of Calvin, English/secondary education
Joshua Lilly of Shady Spring, mathematics, philosophy
Payton Litton of Summersville, advertising and public relations
Benjamin Luikart of Shady Spring, finance
Maria Maddy of Peterstown, musical theatre
Luna Martin of Ronceverte, human nutrition and foods
Amber McClure of Marlinton, criminology
Tie McDowell of Beckley, psychology
Matthew McGuire of Mount Hope, industrial engineering
Shelby Meador of Daniels, biology
Caitlin Mickles of Beckley, immunology and medical microbiology
Amanda Miller of Hico, regents bachelor of arts
Sydnee Miller of Alderson, acting
Haley Mills of Beckley, exercise physiology
Kylerra Mitchell of Athens, biology
Kimberly Moore of Beckley, pre-nursing
Catherine Moye of Crab Orchard, interior design
Kadee Mueller of Shady Spring, industrial engineering
Kolten Mueller of Shady Spring, health services management and leadership
Maryum Muzaffer of Welch, biology
River Myers of Nettie, nursing
Brooklyn Neal of Summersville, child development and family studies
Mike O'Brien of Ronceverte, finance
Chelsea Pack of Oak Hill, biomedical engineering
Haleigh Parsons of Saulsville, exercise physiology
Fatima Perez of Summersville, child development and family studies
Erin Persinger of Pence Springs, exercise physiology
Patrick Plaugher of Alderson, forestry resources management
Alexis Plumley of Hinton, public health
Alexis Priddy of Beckley, pre-nursing
Jordan Pugh of Mount Carbon, English
Jacey Rader of Calvin, animal and nutritional sciences
Shade Rader of Nettie, animal and nutritional sciences
Ryan Ratcliff of Beckley, hospitality and tourism management
Katherine Reed of Raleigh, environment and energy resources management
Molly Reynolds of Ronceverte, history
Mary Rich of Marlinton, journalism
Alexandra Richmond of Beckley, neuroscience
Daniel Richmond of Fairdale, biology
Caleb Roark of Beckley, political science
Alyson Robinett of Princeton, finance
Autumn Rogers of Shady Spring, immunology and medical microbiology
David Rogers of Mount Nebo, biochemistry
Abigail Roop of Mount Hope, exercise physiology
Savanna Ross of Princeton, business
Bashar Sadat of Beckley, biology
Jared Sagraves of Summersville, nursing
Maria Salon of Daniels, exercise physiology
Dylan Sanders of Princeton, aerospace engineering
Haleigh Scott of Bluefield, engineering Track 3
Arron Seams of Lewisburg, regents bachelor of arts
Illysa Sergeon of Summersville, general business
Hannah Smart of Lewisburg, neuroscience
Kiersten Smith of Beaver, exercise physiology
Larry Smith of Beckley, musical theatre
Shelby Smith of Hinton, human performance and health
Mathias Solliday of Green Bank, horticulture
Myleigh Stewart of Pineville, business
Jared Stover of Hico, industrial engineering
Fareeha Syed of Daniels, biology
Laura Tabor of Wayside, nursing
Sydney Taylor of Craigsville, management
Ngoc Quynh Mai Tran of Lewisburg, biology
Joshua Treadway of Midway, marketing
Julia Trivett of Princeton, animal and nutritional sciences
Karen Truong of Summersville, management information systems
Jaidyn Waddell of Beckley, exercise physiology
Zachary Waddell of Glen Morgan, electrical engineering
Madison Walker of Beckley, psychology
Macy Ward of Summersvile, nursing
Raygan White Richmond of Beaver, philosophy
Aaliyah Williams of Beckley, biology
Stephen Williams of Daniels, biochemistry
Lily Wright of Bluefield, English, French
Jacob Young of Beckley, landscape architecture
Seth Young of Summersville, exercise physiology