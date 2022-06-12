MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has released its Spring 2022 Dean’s and President’s lists, as well as the full list of graduates for the spring semester.

Altogether, 6,007 students earned honors during the spring semester.

In all, 3,403 students were named to the Dean’s list, having earned 3.5 grade point averages or higher.

The university’s President’s list includes 2,604 students who earned 4.0 GPAs.

Thousands of graduates participated in 16 commencement ceremonies at the Coliseum and the Canady Creative Arts Center on May 13-15.

The final total graduate number for the 2022 spring semester was 3,888.

The full list of graduates is available at lists.wvu.edu.

President's list students from The Register-Herald's coverage area:

Valerie Adkins of Fayetteville, social work

Jadyn Allen of Mount Carbon, exercise physiology

Nicholas Allen of Mount Nebo, multidisciplinary studies

Rachel Allen of Mount Hope, interior design

Dalton Ash of Princeton, economics, international studies

Kiya Babkirk of Fayetteville, exercise physiology

Caleb Bailes of Fayetteville, general business

Ashlynn Bailey of Rock, music therapy

Jackson Ball of Athens, social studies/secondary education

Anna Barfield of Crawley, political science

Ashton Basham of Jumping Branch, marketing

Lacey Beam of Summersville, communication sciences and disorders

Brooke Belcher of Princeton, nursing

Jenna Belcher of Princeton, pre-nursing

Elizabeth Boccabello of Princeton, painting

Emily Boyd of Mount Hope, human performance & health

Timothy Bragg of Princeton, history

Carson Brehm of Beckley, psychology

Luke Brown of Summersville, management information systems

Samuel Brown of Cool Ridge, criminology

Roger Carte of Hico, geology

Maxwell Casto of Caldwell, biology

India Chahar of Princeton, integrated studies

Terri Childress of Daniels, psychology

Andrew Cook of Summersville, biochemistry

Ayden Cook of Kincaid, mathematics

Jonathan Cook of Summersville, biology

Sydney Cowell of Richwood, management information systems

Taylor Delong of Oceana, international studies, philosophy

Jacie Dotson of Ghent, industrial engineering

Jonathan Duff of Shady Spring, immunology and medical microbiology

Kali Ellison of Pineville, public health

Demitria Evans of Mount Hope, art education

Lindsey Evans of White Sulphur Springs, nursing

Rachel Feldhake of Beaver, engineering track 2

Baylee Fitzwater of Beaver, dental hygiene

Trevor Ford of Meadow Bridge, physics, chemistry

Anthony Fox of Hico, graphic design

Amber Frazer of Renick, health and well-being

William Gillespie of Summersville, mechanical engineering

Colson Glover of Lewisburg, neuroscience

Katelyn Halliwell of Beckley, biology

Anna Hamilton of Summersville, exercise physiology

Mason Harp of Fayetteville, marketing

N'Diya Harris of Welch, psychology

Chase Harrison of Crab Orchard, computer engineering

Vincent Harvey of Beckley, physical education and kinesiology

Makenzie Hendrick of Beaver, healthcare pathway

Jadon Hershberger of Daniels, engineering track 2

James Higgins of Beaver, computer engineering

Bryan Hill of Princeton, anthropology

Morgan Holzman of Sweet Springs, mechanical engineering

Allison Houchins of Shady Spring, health informatics and information management

Ian Jackson of Peterstown, computer engineering

Luke Jarrell of Beckley, immunology and medical microbiology

Olivia Jeckering of Summersville, elementary education

Quinten Jeckering of Summersville, computer science

Rebecca Johnson of Princeton, communication sciences and disorders

Lane Jordan of Oak Hill, psychology

Michael Kluska of White Sulphur Springs, sport management

Lauren Lee of Calvin, English/secondary education

Kade Legg of Scarbro, exploratory pathway

Payton Litton of Summersville, advertising & public relations

Bradley Lokant of Oak Hill, biochemistry

Dylan Long of Lewisburg, organizational leadership

Bronston Lostetter of Beckley, biology

Alec Love of Hilltop, exercise physiology

Benjamin Luikart of Shady Spring, finance

Victoria Mackowiak of Fayetteville, exercise physiology

Maria Maddy of Peterstown, musical theatre

Luna Martin of Ronceverte, human nutrition and foods

Bryce McClung of Summersville, wildlife and fisheries resources

Alexandria McDaniel of Midway, nursing

Jace McHale of Lewisburg, multidisciplinary studies

Shelby Meador of Daniels, biology

Madison Mills of White Sulphur Springs, interactive design for media

Emarya Montgomery of Lewisburg, musical theatre

Kamille Moore of Beckley, social work

Catherine Moye of Crab Orchard, no major listed

Maryum Muzaffer of Welch, biology

Coriann Nemcik of Maxwelton, pre-nursing

Ty Norris of Beckley, marketing

Miranda Osborne of Big Sandy, graphic design

Chelsea Pack of Oak Hill, biomedical engineering

Erin Persinger of Pence Springs, exercise physiology

Haley Piercy of Beaver, social work

Molly Pino of Oak Hill, political science

Patrick Plaugher of Alderson, forest resources management

Kaylee Price of Welch, child development and family studies

Jacey Rader of Calvin, animal and nutritional sciences

Haley Randolph of Princeton, elementary education

Madyson Redden of Oceana, political science

Lydia Richmond of Jumping Branch, biology

Lauren Roach of Frankford, elementary education

Calista Roark of Beckley, health informatics and information management

Alyson Robinett of Princeton, integrated studies

Nathan Robinson of Renick, mechanical engineering

Autumn Rogers of Shady Spring, immunology and medical microbiology

Jared Sagraves of Summersville, nursing

Maria Salon of Daniels, exercise physiology

Dylan Sanders of Princeton, recreation, parks and tourism resources

Aleesia Simmons of Rupert, child development and family studies

Aleksandra Sklioutovskaya-Lopez of Princeton, acting

Hannah Smart of Lewisburg, neuroscience

Cameron Smith of Princeton, mechanical engineering

Kiersten Smith of Beaver, exercise physiology

Myleigh Stewart of Pineville, management

Katelyn Sullivan of Beaver, psychology

Sherrell Taylor of Craigsville, health informatics and information management

Victoria Terry of Princeton, psychology

Harleigh Thompson of Daniels, health and well-being

Joshua Treadway of Midway, marketing

Karen Truong of Summersville, management information systems

Jaidyn Waddell of Beckley, exercise physiology

Zachary Waddell of Glen Morgan, electrical engineering

Madison Walker of Beckley, psychology

Krista Walls of Daniels, nursing

Macy Ward of Summersville, nursing

Georgia White of Fayetteville, exercise physiology

Stephen Williams of Daniels, biochemistry

Tucker Workman of Bramwell, accounting

Lily Wright of Bluefield, English, French

Lake Young of Princeton, political science

