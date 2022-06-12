MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has released its Spring 2022 Dean’s and President’s lists, as well as the full list of graduates for the spring semester.
Altogether, 6,007 students earned honors during the spring semester.
In all, 3,403 students were named to the Dean’s list, having earned 3.5 grade point averages or higher.
The university’s President’s list includes 2,604 students who earned 4.0 GPAs.
Thousands of graduates participated in 16 commencement ceremonies at the Coliseum and the Canady Creative Arts Center on May 13-15.
The final total graduate number for the 2022 spring semester was 3,888.
The full list of graduates is available at lists.wvu.edu.
President's list students from The Register-Herald's coverage area:
Valerie Adkins of Fayetteville, social work
Jadyn Allen of Mount Carbon, exercise physiology
Nicholas Allen of Mount Nebo, multidisciplinary studies
Rachel Allen of Mount Hope, interior design
Dalton Ash of Princeton, economics, international studies
Kiya Babkirk of Fayetteville, exercise physiology
Caleb Bailes of Fayetteville, general business
Ashlynn Bailey of Rock, music therapy
Jackson Ball of Athens, social studies/secondary education
Anna Barfield of Crawley, political science
Ashton Basham of Jumping Branch, marketing
Lacey Beam of Summersville, communication sciences and disorders
Brooke Belcher of Princeton, nursing
Jenna Belcher of Princeton, pre-nursing
Elizabeth Boccabello of Princeton, painting
Emily Boyd of Mount Hope, human performance & health
Timothy Bragg of Princeton, history
Carson Brehm of Beckley, psychology
Luke Brown of Summersville, management information systems
Samuel Brown of Cool Ridge, criminology
Roger Carte of Hico, geology
Maxwell Casto of Caldwell, biology
India Chahar of Princeton, integrated studies
Terri Childress of Daniels, psychology
Andrew Cook of Summersville, biochemistry
Ayden Cook of Kincaid, mathematics
Jonathan Cook of Summersville, biology
Sydney Cowell of Richwood, management information systems
Taylor Delong of Oceana, international studies, philosophy
Jacie Dotson of Ghent, industrial engineering
Jonathan Duff of Shady Spring, immunology and medical microbiology
Kali Ellison of Pineville, public health
Demitria Evans of Mount Hope, art education
Lindsey Evans of White Sulphur Springs, nursing
Rachel Feldhake of Beaver, engineering track 2
Baylee Fitzwater of Beaver, dental hygiene
Trevor Ford of Meadow Bridge, physics, chemistry
Anthony Fox of Hico, graphic design
Amber Frazer of Renick, health and well-being
William Gillespie of Summersville, mechanical engineering
Colson Glover of Lewisburg, neuroscience
Katelyn Halliwell of Beckley, biology
Anna Hamilton of Summersville, exercise physiology
Mason Harp of Fayetteville, marketing
N'Diya Harris of Welch, psychology
Chase Harrison of Crab Orchard, computer engineering
Vincent Harvey of Beckley, physical education and kinesiology
Makenzie Hendrick of Beaver, healthcare pathway
Jadon Hershberger of Daniels, engineering track 2
James Higgins of Beaver, computer engineering
Bryan Hill of Princeton, anthropology
Morgan Holzman of Sweet Springs, mechanical engineering
Allison Houchins of Shady Spring, health informatics and information management
Ian Jackson of Peterstown, computer engineering
Luke Jarrell of Beckley, immunology and medical microbiology
Olivia Jeckering of Summersville, elementary education
Quinten Jeckering of Summersville, computer science
Rebecca Johnson of Princeton, communication sciences and disorders
Lane Jordan of Oak Hill, psychology
Michael Kluska of White Sulphur Springs, sport management
Lauren Lee of Calvin, English/secondary education
Kade Legg of Scarbro, exploratory pathway
Payton Litton of Summersville, advertising & public relations
Bradley Lokant of Oak Hill, biochemistry
Dylan Long of Lewisburg, organizational leadership
Bronston Lostetter of Beckley, biology
Alec Love of Hilltop, exercise physiology
Benjamin Luikart of Shady Spring, finance
Victoria Mackowiak of Fayetteville, exercise physiology
Maria Maddy of Peterstown, musical theatre
Luna Martin of Ronceverte, human nutrition and foods
Bryce McClung of Summersville, wildlife and fisheries resources
Alexandria McDaniel of Midway, nursing
Jace McHale of Lewisburg, multidisciplinary studies
Shelby Meador of Daniels, biology
Madison Mills of White Sulphur Springs, interactive design for media
Emarya Montgomery of Lewisburg, musical theatre
Kamille Moore of Beckley, social work
Catherine Moye of Crab Orchard, no major listed
Maryum Muzaffer of Welch, biology
Coriann Nemcik of Maxwelton, pre-nursing
Ty Norris of Beckley, marketing
Miranda Osborne of Big Sandy, graphic design
Chelsea Pack of Oak Hill, biomedical engineering
Erin Persinger of Pence Springs, exercise physiology
Haley Piercy of Beaver, social work
Molly Pino of Oak Hill, political science
Patrick Plaugher of Alderson, forest resources management
Kaylee Price of Welch, child development and family studies
Jacey Rader of Calvin, animal and nutritional sciences
Haley Randolph of Princeton, elementary education
Madyson Redden of Oceana, political science
Lydia Richmond of Jumping Branch, biology
Lauren Roach of Frankford, elementary education
Calista Roark of Beckley, health informatics and information management
Alyson Robinett of Princeton, integrated studies
Nathan Robinson of Renick, mechanical engineering
Autumn Rogers of Shady Spring, immunology and medical microbiology
Jared Sagraves of Summersville, nursing
Maria Salon of Daniels, exercise physiology
Dylan Sanders of Princeton, recreation, parks and tourism resources
Aleesia Simmons of Rupert, child development and family studies
Aleksandra Sklioutovskaya-Lopez of Princeton, acting
Hannah Smart of Lewisburg, neuroscience
Cameron Smith of Princeton, mechanical engineering
Kiersten Smith of Beaver, exercise physiology
Myleigh Stewart of Pineville, management
Katelyn Sullivan of Beaver, psychology
Sherrell Taylor of Craigsville, health informatics and information management
Victoria Terry of Princeton, psychology
Harleigh Thompson of Daniels, health and well-being
Joshua Treadway of Midway, marketing
Karen Truong of Summersville, management information systems
Jaidyn Waddell of Beckley, exercise physiology
Zachary Waddell of Glen Morgan, electrical engineering
Madison Walker of Beckley, psychology
Krista Walls of Daniels, nursing
Macy Ward of Summersville, nursing
Georgia White of Fayetteville, exercise physiology
Stephen Williams of Daniels, biochemistry
Tucker Workman of Bramwell, accounting
Lily Wright of Bluefield, English, French
Lake Young of Princeton, political science