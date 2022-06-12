MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has released its Spring 2022 Dean’s and President’s lists, as well as the full list of graduates for the spring semester.

Altogether, 6,007 students earned honors during the spring semester.

In all, 3,403 students were named to the Dean’s list, having earned 3.5 grade point averages or higher.

The university’s President’s list includes 2,604 students who earned 4.0 GPAs.

Thousands of graduates participated in 16 commencement ceremonies at the Coliseum and the Canady Creative Arts Center on May 13-15.

The final total graduate number for the 2022 spring semester was 3,888.

The full list of graduates is available at lists.wvu.edu.

Graduating students from The Register-Herald's coverage area:

Corey Acord of Beckley, sport management

Anna Ahern of Lewisburg, marketing

Tyler Aliff of Mount Hope, business administration

Fahad Almuammar of Beckley, finance

Niki Amick of Nettie, multidisciplinary studies

Shaylan Anderson of Beckley, energy environments

Rebecca Arthur of Hinton, professional pharmacy

Dalton Ash of Princeton, economics, international studies

Caleb Bailes of Fayetteville, general business

Sydney Ballard of Peterstown, health administration

Eva Barber of Lookout, criminology

Amelia Bard of Richwood, wildlife and fisheries resources

Brandon Barnes of Ronceverte, neuroscience

Amanda Barrett of Athens, physical therapy

Machiah Baxter of Lewisburg, finance

Lacey Beam of Summersville, communication sciences and disorders

Sarah Benfield of Crab Orchard, clinical rehabilitation and mental health counseling

Faith Bigelow of Oak Hill, landscape architecture

Hannah Blankenship of Beckley, criminology

Madilyn Bodkin of Fayetteville, nursing

Emily Bollinger of Summersville, nursing

Madison Bolt of Lewisburg, criminology, psychology

Emily Boyd of Mount Hope, human performance & health

Haley Butcher of Brenton, social work

Madison Campbell of Craigsville, occupational therapy

Channing Carr of Greenville, multidisciplinary studies/BMdS

Rachel Carrico of Shady Spring, occupational therapy

Charleigh Carter of White Sulphur Springs, computer science

Emily Carter of Cool Ridge, exercise physiology

Halie Casto of Nallen, elementary education

John Casto of Lewisburg, aerospace engineering, mechanical engineering

Terri Childress of Daniels, psychology

Marcus Christian of Beckley, management

Carrie Clemons of Lewisburg, occupational therapy

Madeline Cochran of Lewisburg, exercise physiology

Emily Compton of Montcalm, advertising & public relations

Algie Cook of Oceana, professional pharmacy

Andrew Cook of Summersville, biochemistry

Jacob Coots of Beckley, public administration

Kenneth Corhn of Bluefield, chemical engineering

Caraline Coughlin of Rupert, nursing

Jenny Culicerto of Princeton, occupational therapy

Brooke Daniels of Beckley, nursing

Amanda Davis of Oak Hill, legal studies

Konner Davis of Beckley, sport management

Carson Dewese of Beckley, exercise physiology

Matthew Dillon of Beaver, accounting

Stephanie Dillon of Princeton, management information systems

Michaela Donovan of Lewisburg, speech-language pathology

Jacie Dotson of Ghent, industrial engineering

Taylor Duncan of Daniels, biology

Jason Edwards of Bluefield, Regents bachelor of arts

Kali Ellison of Pineville, public health

Benjamin Evans of Peterstown, public administration

Demitria Evans of Mount Hope, art education

Baylee Fitzwater of Beaver, dental hygiene

Matthew Fleshman of Wayside, exercise physiology

Marissa Fletcher of Craigsville, dentistry

Logan Foley of Rupert, animal and nutritional sciences

Trevor Ford of Meadow Bridge, physics, chemistry

Morgan Francis of Summersville, literacy education

Toby Francis of Rainelle, theatre design and technology

Logan Garris of Sophia, education/human services

Cody Gillespie of Scarbro, aerospace engineering, mechanical engineering

Kristie Gillilan of Lewisburg, integrated studies

Colson Glover of Lewisburg, neuroscience

Amanda Gottshall of Caldwell, social work

Aliyah Gwinn of Shady Spring, nursing

Devin Hamrick of Summersville, global supply chain management

Madison Handy of White Oak, nursing

Kelsea Harler of Fayetteville, animal and nutritional sciences

Emily Harrah of Beckley, nursing

Sierra Harris of Beckley, psychology

Sarah Harvey of Beckley, physical therapy

Vincent Harvey of Beckley, physical education and kinesiology

Julia Hays of Hinton, physician assistant

Kira Henson of Beckley, psychology

Drew Hicks of Canvas, professional pharmacy

James Higgins of Beaver, computer engineering, electrical engineering

Abigail Hill of Daniels, nursing

Courtney Holbrook of Oak Hill, animal and nutritional sciences

Mackayla Holdren of Fenwick, elementary education

Allison Houchins of Shady Spring, health informatics and information management

Emily Hyler-Both of Clintonville, physical therapy

Luke Jarrell of Beckley, immunology and medical microbiology

James Jarrett of Whitesville, psychology

Jerreyanne Jeffries of Charlton Heights, Regents bachelor of arts

Rachel Johnson of Princeton, advertising & public relations

Hannah Kania of Oak Hill, nursing

Madison Kelbaugh of Summersville, advertising & public relations

Logan Kennedy of Bradshaw, history

Savannah Kincaid of Fayetteville, exercise physiology

Summer Kuhn of Shady Spring, sociology

Jacob Lambert of Ronceverte, medicine

Ashlee Lane of Beckley, nursing

Jessica Lawson of Corinne, nursing

Lauren Lane of Peterstown, psychology

Abby Lester of Princeton, advertising & public relations

Madison Lilly of Shady Spring, nursing

Aron Ludwinski of Welch, computer science

Amy Lusk of Bud, professional pharmacy

Makenzie Lusk of Pineville, nursing

Destiny Lylyk of Beckley, criminology

Jessica Mason of Lester, nursing

Andrea Masters of Caldwell, animal and nutritional sciences

Mattie McArthur of Beckley, psychology

Samantha McManus of Beckley, sociology

Felicity McSweeney of Hico, nursing

Madison Mills of White Sulphur Springs, interactive design for media

Fayth Mitchell of Mount Hope, nursing

Alexis Moss of Mount Hope, animal and nutritional sciences

Phyllis Murray of Bluefield, nursing

River Myers of Nettie, nursing

Josiah Nieto of Princeton, medicine

Mike O'Brien of Ronceverte, finance

Erika Osborne of Rockview, civil engineering

Nayreshca Pacheco Sanchez of Fayetteville, women's and gender studies

Leslie Payne of Oak Hill, psychology

Madeline Peck of MacArthur, biology

Trent Pendleton of Princeton, psychology

Dalton Perdue of Oak Hill, health and well-being

Hunter Peyatt of Richwood, electrical engineering

Miranda Plumley of Beckley, nursing

Kandice Pruitt of Bradshaw, dental hygiene

Jonathan Pullens of Fayetteville, nursing

Zainab Rana of Beckley, health policy

Bailey Ratliff of Daniels, general business

Joshua Rhudy of Ghent, medicine

Margaret Rice of Union, exercise physiology

Nathan Richmond of Jumping Branch, medicine

Kelsy Robbins of Rainelle, women's and gender studies

Tyler Robinette of White Sulphur Springs, international studies, history

Kathryn Robinson of Renick, medicine

Carly Rojas of Daniels, dentistry

Giulia Romani of Beckley, exercise physiology

Rachel Rowe of Mount Hope, nursing

Matthew Ryan of Hinton, multidisciplinary studies/BMdS

Sofia Salon of Daniels, exercise physiology

Frank Sammons of Oceana, professional pharmacy

Zoe Sampson of Lewisburg, counseling

Caleb Schoolcraft of Beaver, international studies

Cosmo Scott of Lookout, wildlife and fisheries resources

Taylor Scott of Hinton, counseling

Felicia Seabolt of Summersville, nursing

Meagan Seaton of Mullens, occupational therapy

Elizabeth Sheets of Renick, animal and nutritional sciences

Emily Simmons of Maben, Regents bachelor of arts

Madison Simms of Summersville, marketing

Amber Skaggs of Fayetteville, nursing

Shelby Smith of Hinton, occupational therapy

Jessica Spearing of Beckley, nursing

Raven Spencer of Peterstown, medicine

Robert Stclair of Cool Ridge, nursing

Sherrell Taylor of Craigsville, health informatics and information management

Cydney Thomas of Oak Hill, painting

Jacob Toney of Crab Orchard, biomedical laboratory diagnostics

Katy Trent of Scarbro, anthropology

Jason Truman of Mount Nebo, physician assistant

Tyler Trump of Glen Daniel, electrical engineering

Karen Truong of Summersville, management information systems

Lainey Vargo of Oak Hill, professional pharmacy

Tanner Veneri of Princeton, industrial engineering, mechanical engineering

Christopher VonScio of Beckley, business administration

Madison Walker of Beckley, psychology

Sierra Ward of Cool Ridge, biochemistry

Lauren Weatherford of Fayetteville, community development policy and practice

James Weiss of Jumping Branch, social work

Shae West of Lewisburg, public administration

Hannah White of Beckley, nursing

Madison Wiley of Lerona, nursing

Brandon Williams of Mount Hope, management

Leann Williams of Beckley, public administration, social work

Leslie Williams of Shady Spring, nursing

Catherine Williamson of Summersville, nursing

Brianna Wingrove of Glen Jean, health informatics and information management

Makayla Wooten of Dixie, multidisciplinary studies/BMdS

Natalie Workman of Daniels, nursing

Lily Wright of Bluefield, English, French

Amy Yeung of Daniels, professional pharmacy

Norman Yeung of Daniels, computer science

Jacob Young of Beckley, landscape architecture

Tyler Zimm of Fayetteville, professional pharmacy

