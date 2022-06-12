MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has released its Spring 2022 Dean’s and President’s lists, as well as the full list of graduates for the spring semester.
Altogether, 6,007 students earned honors during the spring semester.
In all, 3,403 students were named to the Dean’s list, having earned 3.5 grade point averages or higher.
The university’s President’s list includes 2,604 students who earned 4.0 GPAs.
Thousands of graduates participated in 16 commencement ceremonies at the Coliseum and the Canady Creative Arts Center on May 13-15.
The final total graduate number for the 2022 spring semester was 3,888.
The full list of graduates is available at lists.wvu.edu.
l l l
Graduating students from The Register-Herald's coverage area:
Corey Acord of Beckley, sport management
Anna Ahern of Lewisburg, marketing
Tyler Aliff of Mount Hope, business administration
Fahad Almuammar of Beckley, finance
Niki Amick of Nettie, multidisciplinary studies
Shaylan Anderson of Beckley, energy environments
Rebecca Arthur of Hinton, professional pharmacy
Dalton Ash of Princeton, economics, international studies
Caleb Bailes of Fayetteville, general business
Sydney Ballard of Peterstown, health administration
Eva Barber of Lookout, criminology
Amelia Bard of Richwood, wildlife and fisheries resources
Brandon Barnes of Ronceverte, neuroscience
Amanda Barrett of Athens, physical therapy
Machiah Baxter of Lewisburg, finance
Lacey Beam of Summersville, communication sciences and disorders
Sarah Benfield of Crab Orchard, clinical rehabilitation and mental health counseling
Faith Bigelow of Oak Hill, landscape architecture
Hannah Blankenship of Beckley, criminology
Madilyn Bodkin of Fayetteville, nursing
Emily Bollinger of Summersville, nursing
Madison Bolt of Lewisburg, criminology, psychology
Emily Boyd of Mount Hope, human performance & health
Haley Butcher of Brenton, social work
Madison Campbell of Craigsville, occupational therapy
Channing Carr of Greenville, multidisciplinary studies/BMdS
Rachel Carrico of Shady Spring, occupational therapy
Charleigh Carter of White Sulphur Springs, computer science
Emily Carter of Cool Ridge, exercise physiology
Halie Casto of Nallen, elementary education
John Casto of Lewisburg, aerospace engineering, mechanical engineering
Terri Childress of Daniels, psychology
Marcus Christian of Beckley, management
Carrie Clemons of Lewisburg, occupational therapy
Madeline Cochran of Lewisburg, exercise physiology
Emily Compton of Montcalm, advertising & public relations
Algie Cook of Oceana, professional pharmacy
Andrew Cook of Summersville, biochemistry
Jacob Coots of Beckley, public administration
Kenneth Corhn of Bluefield, chemical engineering
Caraline Coughlin of Rupert, nursing
Jenny Culicerto of Princeton, occupational therapy
Brooke Daniels of Beckley, nursing
Amanda Davis of Oak Hill, legal studies
Konner Davis of Beckley, sport management
Carson Dewese of Beckley, exercise physiology
Matthew Dillon of Beaver, accounting
Stephanie Dillon of Princeton, management information systems
Michaela Donovan of Lewisburg, speech-language pathology
Jacie Dotson of Ghent, industrial engineering
Taylor Duncan of Daniels, biology
Jason Edwards of Bluefield, Regents bachelor of arts
Kali Ellison of Pineville, public health
Benjamin Evans of Peterstown, public administration
Demitria Evans of Mount Hope, art education
Baylee Fitzwater of Beaver, dental hygiene
Matthew Fleshman of Wayside, exercise physiology
Marissa Fletcher of Craigsville, dentistry
Logan Foley of Rupert, animal and nutritional sciences
Trevor Ford of Meadow Bridge, physics, chemistry
Morgan Francis of Summersville, literacy education
Toby Francis of Rainelle, theatre design and technology
Logan Garris of Sophia, education/human services
Cody Gillespie of Scarbro, aerospace engineering, mechanical engineering
Kristie Gillilan of Lewisburg, integrated studies
Colson Glover of Lewisburg, neuroscience
Amanda Gottshall of Caldwell, social work
Aliyah Gwinn of Shady Spring, nursing
Devin Hamrick of Summersville, global supply chain management
Madison Handy of White Oak, nursing
Kelsea Harler of Fayetteville, animal and nutritional sciences
Emily Harrah of Beckley, nursing
Sierra Harris of Beckley, psychology
Sarah Harvey of Beckley, physical therapy
Vincent Harvey of Beckley, physical education and kinesiology
Julia Hays of Hinton, physician assistant
Kira Henson of Beckley, psychology
Drew Hicks of Canvas, professional pharmacy
James Higgins of Beaver, computer engineering, electrical engineering
Abigail Hill of Daniels, nursing
Courtney Holbrook of Oak Hill, animal and nutritional sciences
Mackayla Holdren of Fenwick, elementary education
Allison Houchins of Shady Spring, health informatics and information management
Emily Hyler-Both of Clintonville, physical therapy
Luke Jarrell of Beckley, immunology and medical microbiology
James Jarrett of Whitesville, psychology
Jerreyanne Jeffries of Charlton Heights, Regents bachelor of arts
Rachel Johnson of Princeton, advertising & public relations
Hannah Kania of Oak Hill, nursing
Madison Kelbaugh of Summersville, advertising & public relations
Logan Kennedy of Bradshaw, history
Savannah Kincaid of Fayetteville, exercise physiology
Summer Kuhn of Shady Spring, sociology
Jacob Lambert of Ronceverte, medicine
Ashlee Lane of Beckley, nursing
Jessica Lawson of Corinne, nursing
Lauren Lane of Peterstown, psychology
Abby Lester of Princeton, advertising & public relations
Madison Lilly of Shady Spring, nursing
Aron Ludwinski of Welch, computer science
Amy Lusk of Bud, professional pharmacy
Makenzie Lusk of Pineville, nursing
Destiny Lylyk of Beckley, criminology
Jessica Mason of Lester, nursing
Andrea Masters of Caldwell, animal and nutritional sciences
Mattie McArthur of Beckley, psychology
Samantha McManus of Beckley, sociology
Felicity McSweeney of Hico, nursing
Madison Mills of White Sulphur Springs, interactive design for media
Fayth Mitchell of Mount Hope, nursing
Alexis Moss of Mount Hope, animal and nutritional sciences
Phyllis Murray of Bluefield, nursing
River Myers of Nettie, nursing
Josiah Nieto of Princeton, medicine
Mike O'Brien of Ronceverte, finance
Erika Osborne of Rockview, civil engineering
Nayreshca Pacheco Sanchez of Fayetteville, women's and gender studies
Leslie Payne of Oak Hill, psychology
Madeline Peck of MacArthur, biology
Trent Pendleton of Princeton, psychology
Dalton Perdue of Oak Hill, health and well-being
Hunter Peyatt of Richwood, electrical engineering
Miranda Plumley of Beckley, nursing
Kandice Pruitt of Bradshaw, dental hygiene
Jonathan Pullens of Fayetteville, nursing
Zainab Rana of Beckley, health policy
Bailey Ratliff of Daniels, general business
Joshua Rhudy of Ghent, medicine
Margaret Rice of Union, exercise physiology
Nathan Richmond of Jumping Branch, medicine
Kelsy Robbins of Rainelle, women's and gender studies
Tyler Robinette of White Sulphur Springs, international studies, history
Kathryn Robinson of Renick, medicine
Carly Rojas of Daniels, dentistry
Giulia Romani of Beckley, exercise physiology
Rachel Rowe of Mount Hope, nursing
Matthew Ryan of Hinton, multidisciplinary studies/BMdS
Sofia Salon of Daniels, exercise physiology
Frank Sammons of Oceana, professional pharmacy
Zoe Sampson of Lewisburg, counseling
Caleb Schoolcraft of Beaver, international studies
Cosmo Scott of Lookout, wildlife and fisheries resources
Taylor Scott of Hinton, counseling
Felicia Seabolt of Summersville, nursing
Meagan Seaton of Mullens, occupational therapy
Elizabeth Sheets of Renick, animal and nutritional sciences
Emily Simmons of Maben, Regents bachelor of arts
Madison Simms of Summersville, marketing
Amber Skaggs of Fayetteville, nursing
Shelby Smith of Hinton, occupational therapy
Jessica Spearing of Beckley, nursing
Raven Spencer of Peterstown, medicine
Robert Stclair of Cool Ridge, nursing
Sherrell Taylor of Craigsville, health informatics and information management
Cydney Thomas of Oak Hill, painting
Jacob Toney of Crab Orchard, biomedical laboratory diagnostics
Katy Trent of Scarbro, anthropology
Jason Truman of Mount Nebo, physician assistant
Tyler Trump of Glen Daniel, electrical engineering
Karen Truong of Summersville, management information systems
Lainey Vargo of Oak Hill, professional pharmacy
Tanner Veneri of Princeton, industrial engineering, mechanical engineering
Christopher VonScio of Beckley, business administration
Madison Walker of Beckley, psychology
Sierra Ward of Cool Ridge, biochemistry
Lauren Weatherford of Fayetteville, community development policy and practice
James Weiss of Jumping Branch, social work
Shae West of Lewisburg, public administration
Hannah White of Beckley, nursing
Madison Wiley of Lerona, nursing
Brandon Williams of Mount Hope, management
Leann Williams of Beckley, public administration, social work
Leslie Williams of Shady Spring, nursing
Catherine Williamson of Summersville, nursing
Brianna Wingrove of Glen Jean, health informatics and information management
Makayla Wooten of Dixie, multidisciplinary studies/BMdS
Natalie Workman of Daniels, nursing
Lily Wright of Bluefield, English, French
Amy Yeung of Daniels, professional pharmacy
Norman Yeung of Daniels, computer science
Jacob Young of Beckley, landscape architecture
Tyler Zimm of Fayetteville, professional pharmacy