MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has released its Spring 2022 Dean’s and President’s lists, as well as the full list of graduates for the spring semester.

Altogether, 6,007 students earned honors during the spring semester.

In all, 3,403 students were named to the Dean’s list, having earned 3.5 grade point averages or higher.

The university’s President’s list includes 2,604 students who earned 4.0 GPAs.

Thousands of graduates participated in 16 commencement ceremonies at the Coliseum and the Canady Creative Arts Center on May 13-15.

The final total graduate number for the 2022 spring semester was 3,888.

The full list of graduates is available at lists.wvu.edu.

Dean's list students from The Register-Herald's coverage area:

Niki Amick of Nettie, multidisciplinary studies

Kaitlin Bainer of Fayetteville, biochemistry

Amelia Bard of Richwood, wildlife and fisheries resources

Maggie Bartenslager of Lewisburg, elementary education

Whitney Belcher of Peterstown, environmental geoscience

Chase Berry of Beckwith, history

Cory Beswick of Lewisburg, psychology

Taylor Board of Summersville, nursing

Madison Bolt of Lewisburg, criminology, psychology

Caroline Booth of Beaver, marketing

Samantha Bostic of Caldwell, biology

William Bragg of Fenwick, physical education and kinesiology

Cole Braskey of Beckley, pre-nursing

Gillian Breeden of Glen Jean, computer engineering

Kylie Brown of Cool Ridge, pre-nursing

Kaitlyn Burgess of Cool Ridge, exercise physiology

Ariana Burks of Beckley, international studies

Jacob Burress of Bluefield, chemical engineering

Riley Butcher of Summersville, general business

Brooks Callaghan of Summersville, biology

Abagail Carte of Hico, integrated marketing communications

Alexander Casto of Lewisburg, advertising & public relations

Kayla Cipperley of Lester, nursing

Adrian Coalson of Daniels, exercise physiology

Brianna Coleman of Beckley, biochemistry

Megan Cooper of Jumping Branch, exercise physiology

Kenneth Corhn of Bluefield, chemical engineering

Hannah Crump of Cool Ridge, biology

Terri Davis of Birch River, political science

Jordan Dempsey of Fayetteville, marketing

Matthew Dillon of Beaver, accounting

Emily Donovan of Lewisburg, finance

Samantha Dorton of Fenwick, public health

Emma Dotson of Lewisburg, economics

Kenzie Dotson of Summersville, criminology

Nathaniel Dunbar of Union, civil engineering

Travis Dye of Daniels, nursing

Zachary Ellis of Renick, biochemistry

Cody England of Hensley, political science

Kenneth Farmer of Stanaford, graphic design

Jakob Fedele of Princeton, engineering track 3

Audrey Flanagan of Ghent, political science

Logan Foley of Rupert, animal and nutritional sciences

Seth Fondale of Daniels, psychology

Noah Foular of White Sulphur Springs, engineering track 2

Logan Garris of Sophia, education/human services

Cohen Gibson of Renick, political science

Madison Giles of Scarbro, liberal arts and humanities pathway

Samantha Goette of Summersville, music performance: voice

Grace Gooding Paine of Daniels, hospitality and tourism management

Riley Gray of Oak Hill, pre-nursing

Chandra Harrah of Layland, Regents bachelor of arts

Matthew Hillyer of Princeton, exercise physiology

Regan Hogan of Beckley, psychology

Andrew Hopkins of Princeton, exercise physiology

Rebecca Hudson of Frankford, elementary education

Madison Hussion of Ghent, exercise physiology

Lillian Irvin of Summersville, nursing

Kendra Jenkins of Bluefield, biology

Chloe Johnson of Lewisburg, hospitality and tourism management

Johnathon Johnson of Summersville, aerospace engineering

Mylissa Johnson of Birch River, psychology

Kyleigh Jones of Princeton, biology

Sarah Jones of Lewisburg, multidisciplinary media studies

Taylor Keeling of Lewisburg, biology

Madison Kelbaugh of Summersville, advertising & public relations

Logan Kennedy of Bradshaw, history

Garrett Kesterson of Mount Nebo, mechanical engineering

Caleb Killett of Princeton, music industry

Matthew Kinzer of Princeton, economics

Kara Kissel of Pineville, nursing

Logan Krauss of Princeton, exercise physiology

Sarah Lester of Mohawk, exercise physiology

Matthew Lilly of Athens, health and well-being

Destiny Lylyk of Beckley, criminology

Madison Mann of Beckley, psychology

Jackson Martin of Princeton, general business

Christopher Marty of Fayetteville, Regents bachelor of arts

Andrea Masters of Caldwell, animal and nutritional sciences

Devin Mcquain of Frankford, psychology

Haley Meade of Princeton, dance

Adam Miller of Caldwell, aerospace engineering

Kinley Miller of Calvin, elementary education

Allie Minor of Cool Ridge, political science

Kolten Mueller of Shady Spring, health services management and leadership

Emma Musser of Lewisburg, art education

Jordon Nibert of Fayetteville, mechanical engineering

Efunuike Ogunleye of Bluefield, criminology

Nayreshca Pacheco Sanchez of Fayetteville, women's and gender studies

Haleigh Parsons of Saulsville, exercise physiology

Madeline Peck of MacArthur, biology

Dalton Perdue of Oak Hill, health and well-being

Gavin Pivont of Hinton, pre-nursing

Jamya Price of Beckley, health services management and leadership

Kandice Pruitt of Bradshaw, dental hygiene

Shade Rader of Nettie, animal and nutritional sciences

Andrew Randolph of Beckley, civil engineering

Faith Reed of Raleigh, environment and energy resources management

Ryan Riffe of Daniels, finance

Caleb Roark of Beckley, political science

Savanna Ross of Princeton, accounting

Reece Rowan of Lewisburg, psychology

Faith Shawver of Prosperity, psychology

Lindsey Sherwood of Lewisburg, criminology

Madison Simms of Summersville, marketing

Ty Smith of Beaver, criminology

Braden Snyder of Nettie, wildlife and fisheries resources

Madison Snyder of Lewisburg, criminology

Rachel Snyder of Bluefield, biology

Robert Sparks of Union, energy land management

Wesley Spencer of Fenwick, physical education and kinesiology

Asya Stewart of Beckley, political science

Casey Tabor of Lerona, environmental geoscience

Laura Tabor of Wayside, nursing

Sydney Taylor of Craigsville, management, marketing

Jacob Toney of Crab Orchard, biomedical laboratory diagnostics

Alexus Tygrett of Oak Hill, biology

Garrett Vargo of Oak Hill, general business

Emma Vass of Ronceverte, psychology

Alexia Walker of Mount Carbon, psychology

Hunter Wamsley of Asbury, neuroscience

Sierra Ward of Cool Ridge, biochemistry

Cameron White of Summersville, civil engineering

Dylan White of Summersville, political science

Aaliyah Williams of Beckley, biology

Josh Williams of Sandstone, general business

Bariana Wimmer of Bluefield, physics

Brianna Wingrove of Glen Jean, health informatics and information management

Dustin Workman of Bolt, pharmacy - UG Direct Admit

Nathaniel Wykle of Nimitz, communication sciences and disorders

Seth Young of Summersville, exercise physiology

Stephanie Young of Princeton, nursing

