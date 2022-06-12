MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has released its Spring 2022 Dean’s and President’s lists, as well as the full list of graduates for the spring semester.
Altogether, 6,007 students earned honors during the spring semester.
In all, 3,403 students were named to the Dean’s list, having earned 3.5 grade point averages or higher.
The university’s President’s list includes 2,604 students who earned 4.0 GPAs.
Thousands of graduates participated in 16 commencement ceremonies at the Coliseum and the Canady Creative Arts Center on May 13-15.
The final total graduate number for the 2022 spring semester was 3,888.
The full list of graduates is available at lists.wvu.edu.
l l l
Dean's list students from The Register-Herald's coverage area:
Niki Amick of Nettie, multidisciplinary studies
Kaitlin Bainer of Fayetteville, biochemistry
Amelia Bard of Richwood, wildlife and fisheries resources
Maggie Bartenslager of Lewisburg, elementary education
Whitney Belcher of Peterstown, environmental geoscience
Chase Berry of Beckwith, history
Cory Beswick of Lewisburg, psychology
Taylor Board of Summersville, nursing
Madison Bolt of Lewisburg, criminology, psychology
Caroline Booth of Beaver, marketing
Samantha Bostic of Caldwell, biology
William Bragg of Fenwick, physical education and kinesiology
Cole Braskey of Beckley, pre-nursing
Gillian Breeden of Glen Jean, computer engineering
Kylie Brown of Cool Ridge, pre-nursing
Kaitlyn Burgess of Cool Ridge, exercise physiology
Ariana Burks of Beckley, international studies
Jacob Burress of Bluefield, chemical engineering
Riley Butcher of Summersville, general business
Brooks Callaghan of Summersville, biology
Abagail Carte of Hico, integrated marketing communications
Alexander Casto of Lewisburg, advertising & public relations
Kayla Cipperley of Lester, nursing
Adrian Coalson of Daniels, exercise physiology
Brianna Coleman of Beckley, biochemistry
Megan Cooper of Jumping Branch, exercise physiology
Kenneth Corhn of Bluefield, chemical engineering
Hannah Crump of Cool Ridge, biology
Terri Davis of Birch River, political science
Jordan Dempsey of Fayetteville, marketing
Matthew Dillon of Beaver, accounting
Emily Donovan of Lewisburg, finance
Samantha Dorton of Fenwick, public health
Emma Dotson of Lewisburg, economics
Kenzie Dotson of Summersville, criminology
Nathaniel Dunbar of Union, civil engineering
Travis Dye of Daniels, nursing
Zachary Ellis of Renick, biochemistry
Cody England of Hensley, political science
Kenneth Farmer of Stanaford, graphic design
Jakob Fedele of Princeton, engineering track 3
Audrey Flanagan of Ghent, political science
Logan Foley of Rupert, animal and nutritional sciences
Seth Fondale of Daniels, psychology
Noah Foular of White Sulphur Springs, engineering track 2
Logan Garris of Sophia, education/human services
Cohen Gibson of Renick, political science
Madison Giles of Scarbro, liberal arts and humanities pathway
Samantha Goette of Summersville, music performance: voice
Grace Gooding Paine of Daniels, hospitality and tourism management
Riley Gray of Oak Hill, pre-nursing
Chandra Harrah of Layland, Regents bachelor of arts
Matthew Hillyer of Princeton, exercise physiology
Regan Hogan of Beckley, psychology
Andrew Hopkins of Princeton, exercise physiology
Rebecca Hudson of Frankford, elementary education
Madison Hussion of Ghent, exercise physiology
Lillian Irvin of Summersville, nursing
Kendra Jenkins of Bluefield, biology
Chloe Johnson of Lewisburg, hospitality and tourism management
Johnathon Johnson of Summersville, aerospace engineering
Mylissa Johnson of Birch River, psychology
Kyleigh Jones of Princeton, biology
Sarah Jones of Lewisburg, multidisciplinary media studies
Taylor Keeling of Lewisburg, biology
Madison Kelbaugh of Summersville, advertising & public relations
Logan Kennedy of Bradshaw, history
Garrett Kesterson of Mount Nebo, mechanical engineering
Caleb Killett of Princeton, music industry
Matthew Kinzer of Princeton, economics
Kara Kissel of Pineville, nursing
Logan Krauss of Princeton, exercise physiology
Sarah Lester of Mohawk, exercise physiology
Matthew Lilly of Athens, health and well-being
Destiny Lylyk of Beckley, criminology
Madison Mann of Beckley, psychology
Jackson Martin of Princeton, general business
Christopher Marty of Fayetteville, Regents bachelor of arts
Andrea Masters of Caldwell, animal and nutritional sciences
Devin Mcquain of Frankford, psychology
Haley Meade of Princeton, dance
Adam Miller of Caldwell, aerospace engineering
Kinley Miller of Calvin, elementary education
Allie Minor of Cool Ridge, political science
Kolten Mueller of Shady Spring, health services management and leadership
Emma Musser of Lewisburg, art education
Jordon Nibert of Fayetteville, mechanical engineering
Efunuike Ogunleye of Bluefield, criminology
Nayreshca Pacheco Sanchez of Fayetteville, women's and gender studies
Haleigh Parsons of Saulsville, exercise physiology
Madeline Peck of MacArthur, biology
Dalton Perdue of Oak Hill, health and well-being
Gavin Pivont of Hinton, pre-nursing
Jamya Price of Beckley, health services management and leadership
Kandice Pruitt of Bradshaw, dental hygiene
Shade Rader of Nettie, animal and nutritional sciences
Andrew Randolph of Beckley, civil engineering
Faith Reed of Raleigh, environment and energy resources management
Ryan Riffe of Daniels, finance
Caleb Roark of Beckley, political science
Savanna Ross of Princeton, accounting
Reece Rowan of Lewisburg, psychology
Faith Shawver of Prosperity, psychology
Lindsey Sherwood of Lewisburg, criminology
Madison Simms of Summersville, marketing
Ty Smith of Beaver, criminology
Braden Snyder of Nettie, wildlife and fisheries resources
Madison Snyder of Lewisburg, criminology
Rachel Snyder of Bluefield, biology
Robert Sparks of Union, energy land management
Wesley Spencer of Fenwick, physical education and kinesiology
Asya Stewart of Beckley, political science
Casey Tabor of Lerona, environmental geoscience
Laura Tabor of Wayside, nursing
Sydney Taylor of Craigsville, management, marketing
Jacob Toney of Crab Orchard, biomedical laboratory diagnostics
Alexus Tygrett of Oak Hill, biology
Garrett Vargo of Oak Hill, general business
Emma Vass of Ronceverte, psychology
Alexia Walker of Mount Carbon, psychology
Hunter Wamsley of Asbury, neuroscience
Sierra Ward of Cool Ridge, biochemistry
Cameron White of Summersville, civil engineering
Dylan White of Summersville, political science
Aaliyah Williams of Beckley, biology
Josh Williams of Sandstone, general business
Bariana Wimmer of Bluefield, physics
Brianna Wingrove of Glen Jean, health informatics and information management
Dustin Workman of Bolt, pharmacy - UG Direct Admit
Nathaniel Wykle of Nimitz, communication sciences and disorders
Seth Young of Summersville, exercise physiology
Stephanie Young of Princeton, nursing