Parkersburg – West Virginia University at Parkersburg is pleased to announce its President’s and Dean’s scholars for the Fall 2021 semester.
President’s Scholars
Students on the President’s List maintained a 4.0 grade point average while earning 12 or more hours of college credit. The scholar from The Register-Herald's primary market is:
FAYETTE COUNTY – Ansted: Victoria Boggs
Dean’s Scholars
Students named to the Dean's List maintained a 3.5 grade point average while earning six or more hours of college credit. The scholar from The Register-Herald's primary market is:
RALEIGH COUNTY – Beaver: Kailea Sawyers
Established in 1961, West Virginia University at Parkersburg is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Academic credits earned at WVU Parkersburg are transferable to any institution in the West Virginia higher education state system as well as other accredited institutions throughout the country. WVU Parkersburg is the only public community college in West Virginia accredited to offer baccalaureate degrees.