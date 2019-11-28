During the holiday season, many families throughout the Mountain State state deck their halls with garland, tinsel, lights and most commonly, a real Christmas tree, and the West Virginia University Extension Service is offering a few simple precautionary tips so you and your family can safely enjoy the tree all season long.
While the ease and convenience of a pre-lit, artificial tree may appeal to some, many prefer the fresh pine scent of a real one, which is where WVU Extension Service Expert Dave McGill, a forest resources specialist and professor, comes in.
McGill reported once you get your real tree home, it’s important to slice the trunk of the tree again, just to make sure it’s a fresh cut. Then, stand it in its stand, and make sure it’s stable.
“When you’re decorating the tree, that’s a good time to think about safety because you’re going to put electrical lights on it.”
When one is decorating the tree, that’s the best time to think about safety because of the electrical lights being put on it, McGill said, and make sure the tree is place in a safe position.
“You don’t want to put it by heaters or too close to a fire source or an open flame, like a stove or an open fireplace, so that it doesn’t dry out and become a fire hazard,” he added.
One disadvantage of a real Christmas tree is they can burn if they are dry and near an ignition source. To assure that the decorated tree is protected, keep the tree away from heat sources like fireplaces, radiators and heater vents that tend to dry out the needles. and keep candles and any other open-flame sources well away from the tree.
“Test any lights you plan to hang on the tree; replace strings of lights that have worn or frayed insulation or flicker for an unknown reason,” experts stated. “Finally, do not leave the lighted Christmas tree unattended.”
Christmas trees can be a great source of holiday spirit. The fragrance and ambiance add to the festivity of the season, experts added, and by assuring you purchase and maintain a fresh and flexible tree — and mind a few simple safety considerations — you will be sure to enjoy your tree throughout the holidays.
“Making sure it’s watered every day is the most critical part of having a real tree,” McGill added.
