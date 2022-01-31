MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has released its Fall 2021 Dean’s and President’s lists, as well as the list of graduates for the fall semester.

A total of 6,612 students earned honors during the fall semester.

In all, 3,727 students were named to the Dean’s List, having earned a 3.5 GPA or higher.

The university’s President’s List includes 2,885 students who earned 4.0 grade point averages.

More than 1,000 graduates participated in two commencement ceremonies at the WVU Coliseum on Dec. 18.

The total graduate number for the 2021 fall semester was 1,498. The full list of graduates is available at lists.wvu.edu.

The following are on the Dean's List from The Register-Herald's primary coverage area:

Caleb Bailes, Fayetteville, general business

Morgan Bailes, Canvas, psychology

Asher Bailey, Bluefield, civil engineering

Kaitlin Bainer, Fayetteville, biochemistry

Jackson Ball, Athens, social studies/secondary education

Machiah Baxter, Lewisburg, finance

Brooke Berneburg, Daniels, exploratory pathway

Faith Bigelow, Oak Hill, landscape architecture

Taylor Board, Summersville, nursing

Janice Bockarie, Beckley, biology

Logan Boggs, Scarbro, pre-exercise physiology

Caroline Booth, Beaver, general business

Emily Boyd, Mount Hope, human performance and health

Miranda Bradley, Ronceverte, agroecology

Cole Braskey, Beckley, chemistry

Gillian Breeden, Glen Jean, engineering track 1

Kylie Brown, Cool Ridge, health and well-being

Luke Brown, Summersville, accounting

Samuel Brown, Cool Ridge, criminology

Javen Buchanan, Bluefield, acting

Kaitlyn Burgess, Beaver, exercise physiology

Riley Butcher, Summersville, general business

Brooks Callaghan, Summersville, biology

Maddison Carter, White Sulphur Springs, exercise physiology

Halie Casto, Nallen, elementary education

John Casto, Lewisburg, aerospace engineering

Kayla Cipperley, Lester, nursing

Andrew Cook, Summersville, biochemistry

Madison Crone, Beckley, no major listed

Emily Donovan, Lewisburg, finance

Samantha Dorton, Fenwick, public health

Jacie Dotson, Ghent, industrial engineering

Kenzie Dotson, Summersville, integrated studies

Jonathan Duff, Shady Spring, immunology and medical microbiology

Travis Dye, Daniels, nursing

Zachary Ellis, Renick, biochemistry

Cody England, Hensley, political science

Lindsey Evans, White Sulphur Springs, nursing

Jakob Fedele, Princeton, engineering track 3

Audrey Flanagan, Ghent, political science

Matthew Fleshman, Wayside, exercise physiology

Toby Francis, Rainelle, theatre design and technology

Dylan Gallentine, Lookout, civil engineering

Josie Gilbert, White Sulphur Springs, neuroscience

Gabriella Gill, White Sulphur Springs, geography

William Gillespie, Summersville, engineering track 1

Colson Glover, Lewisburg, neuroscience

Sidney Hacker, Craigsville, exercise physiology

Katelyn Halliwell, Beckley, biology

Kaitlyn Hamilton, Maxwelton, biology

Mason Harp, Fayetteville, marketing

N'Diya Harris, Welch, psychology

Vincent Harvey, Beckley, physical education and kinesiology

Virginia Harvey, Beckley, exercise physiology

Chris Henry, Beckley, engineering track 3

Kira Henson, Beckley, psychology

Matthew Hillyer, Princeton, exercise physiology

Courtney Holbrook, Oak Hill, animal and nutritional sciences

Mackayla Holdren, Fenwick, elementary education

Andrew Hopkins, Princeton, exercise physiology

Rebecca Hudson, Frankford, elementary education

Lacey Hunt, Shady Spring, art education

Madison Hussion, Ghent, exercise physiology

Lance Hylton, Daniels, management

Lillian Irvin, Summersville, nursing

Kendra Jenkins, Bluefield, biology

Sarah Jessee, Princeton, exploratory pathway

Chloe Johnson, Lewisburg, hospitality and tourism management

Kyleigh Jones, Princeton, biology

Aidan Keaveny, Fayetteville, exercise physiology

Logan Kennedy, Bradshaw, history

Garrett Kesterson, Mount Nebo, engineering track 1

Cassidy Kidwell, Shady Spring, music education

Caleb Killett, Princeton, music industry

Michael Kluska, White Sulphur Springs, sport management

Ema Lilly, Crab Orchard, wildlife and fisheries resources

Payton Litton, Summersville, advertising and public relations

Danaylee Long, Jumping Branch, immunology and medical microbiology

Dylan Long, Lewisburg, organizational leadership

Madison Mann, Beckley, psychology

Chloe Mansheim, Anthony, interior design

Lucianna Martin, Mount Nebo, nursing

Alexandria McDaniel, Midway, nursing

Jace McHale, Lewisburg, multidisciplinary studies

Samantha McManus, Beckley, sociology

Devin Mcquain, Frankford, psychology

Delaney Miller, Shady Spring, undecided

Madigan Miller, Beckley, psychology

Chandler Mills, Peterstown, civil engineering

Madison Mills, White Sulphur Springs, interactive design for media

Aiddia Mitchell, Beckley, marketing

Kimberly Moore, Beckley, pre-nursing

Evan Morgan, Beckley, engineering track 3

Jordan Morris, Summersville, animal and nutritional sciences

Kaylee Muncy, Welch, child development and family studies

Emma Musser, Lewisburg, art education

Dylan O'Dell, Beckley, entrepreneurship and innovation

Miranda Osbourne, Big Sandy, graphic design

Emily Parker, Summersville, communication sciences and disorders

Presley Parris, Bluefield, biology

Caroline Parrish, Beckley, human performance and health

Madeline Peck, MacArthur, biology

Caden Phipps, Summersville, aerospace engineering

Katherine Potter, Beckley, biology

Joseph Price, Shady Spring, biology

Jordan Pugh, Mount Carbon, English

Shade Rader, Nettie, animal and nutritional sciences

Elizabeth Rahall, Fayetteville, biology

Samantha Rahall, Beckley, psychology

Alexandra Richmond, Beckley, neuroscience

Daniel Richmond, Fairdale, biology

Lydia Richmond, Jumping Branch, biology

Lauren Roach, Frankford, elementary education

Nathan Robinson, Renick, mechanical engineering

Giulia Romani, Beckley, exercise physiology

Savanna Ross, Princeton, accounting

Kaylee Scott, Beckley, nursing

Elijah Selvey, Fayetteville, environment and energy resources management

Faith Shawver, Prosperity, psychology

Marina Sheets, Beckley, nursing

Jared Short, Fayetteville, aerospace engineering

Brice Shumate, Premier, accounting

Allison Shupe, Beckley, pre-nursing

Aleesia Simmons, Rupert, child development and family studies

Madison Simms, Summersville, marketing

Aleksandra Sklioutovskaya-Lopez, Princeton, acting

Ty Smith, Beaver, criminology

Gillian Snyder, Lewisburg, undecided

Madison Snyder, Lewisburg, criminology

Zachary Staker, Cool Ridge, accounting

Katelyn Sullivan, Beaver, multidisciplinary studies/BMdS

Kaitlyn Sweeney, Beckley, exercise physiology

Fareeha Syed, Daniels, biology

Sherrell Taylor, Craigsville, health informatics and information management

Victoria Terry, Princeton, biology

Alex Thompson, Daniels, psychology

Patrick Tilley, Lewisburg, international studies

Maria Elaine Tinio, Princeton, engineering track 3

Alexander Tucker, Princeton, biology

Garrett Vargo, Fayetteville, general business

Tucker Via, Lewisburg, psychology

Garrett Ware, Smithers, engineering track 3

Dylan White, Summersville, political science

Georgia White, Fayetteville, exercise physiology

Jared Whitt, Frankford, aerospace engineering

Brianna Wingrove, Glen Jean, health informatics and information management

Dustin Workman, Bolt, pharmacy - UG direct admit

Nathaniel Wykle, Nimitz, communication sciences and disorders

l l l

The following are on the President's List from The Register-Herald's primary coverage area:

Valerie Adkins, Fayetteville, exploratory pathway

Jadyn Allen, Mount Carbon, exercise physiology

Rachel Allen, Mount Hope, interior design

Ava Ambler, Lewisburg, marketing

Niki Amick, Nettie, multidisciplinary studies

Dalton Ash, Princeton, economics, international studies

Kiya Babkirk, Fayetteville, exercise physiology

Ashlynn Bailey, Rock, music therapy

Allison Ball, Daniels, English

Amelia Bard, Richwood, wildlife and fisheries resources

Brandon Barnes, Ronceverte, neuroscience

Ashton Basham, Jumping Branch, marketing

Lacey Beam, Summersville, communication sciences and disorders

Brooke Belcher, Princeton, nursing

Jenna Belcher, Princeton, pre-nursing

Chase Berry, Beckwith, history

Elizabeth Boccabello, Beckley, painting

Timothy Bragg, Princeton, history

Anais Breeden, Glen Jean, environmental, soil and water sciences

Alexandra Brehm, Beckley, psychology

Carson Brehm, Beckley, psychology

Ariana Burks, Beckley, international studies

Haley Butcher, Brenton, social work

Abagail Carte, Hico, integrated marketing communications

Terri Childress, Daniels, psychology

Brianna Coleman, Beckley, biochemistry

Brooke Collins, Birch River, political science

Ayden Cook, Kincaid, mathematics

Jonathan Cook, Summersville, biology

Sydney Cowell, Richwood, economics

Taylor Delong, Oceana, international studies, philosophy

Emma Dotson, Lewisburg, economics

Kenneth Farmer, Stanaford, graphic design

Trevor Ford, Meadow Bridge, physics, chemistry

Anthony Fox, Hico, graphic design

Luke Frame, Craigsville, global supply chain management

Samantha Goette, Summersville, music performance: voice

Grace Gooding Paine, Daniels, hospitality and tourism management

Amanda Gottshall, Caldwell, social work

Riley Gray, Oak Hill, pre-nursing

Brennah Groves, Summersville, human nutrition and foods

Anna Hamilton, Summersville, exercise physiology

Chase Harrison, Crab Orchard, computer engineering

Makenzie Hendrick, Beaver, healthcare pathway

Jadon Hershberger, Cool Ridge, engineering track 2

James Higgins, Beaver, computer engineering

Bryan Hill, Princeton, anthropology

Morgan Holzman, Sweet Springs, mechanical engineering

Allison Houchins, Shady Spring, health informatics and information management

Ian Jackson, Peterstown, computer engineering

Luke Jarrell, Beckley, immunology and medical microbiology

Olivia Jeckering, Summersville, elementary education

Quinten Jeckering, Summersville, computer science

Johnathon Johnson, Summersville, aerospace engineering

Rachel Johnson, Princeton, advertising and public relations

Rebecca Johnson, Princeton, communication sciences and disorders

Lane Jordan, Oak Hill, psychology

Lauren Lee, Calvin, English/secondary education

Bryce Lester, Kellysville, STEM pathway

Bradley Lokant, Oak Hill, biochemistry

Bronston Lostetter, Beckley, biology

Alec Love, Hilltop, exercise physiology

Justin Lovell, Beaver, petroleum and natural gas engineering

Victoria Mackowiak, Fayetteville, exercise physiology

Maria Maddy, Peterstown, musical theatre

Myah Maisonave-Sheets, Princeton, psychology

Luna Martin, Ronceverte, human nutrition and foods

Shelby Meador, Daniels, biology

Allie Minor, Cool Ridge, political science

Emarya Montgomery, Lewisburg, musical theatre

Kamille Moore, Beckley, social work

Catherine Moye, Crab Orchard, interior design

Kadee Mueller, Shady Spring, industrial engineering

Maryum Muzaffer, Welch, biology

River Myers, Nettie, nursing

Coriann Nemcik, Maxwelton, pre-nursing

Hallie Nemcik, Maxwelton, nursing

Efunuike Ogunleye, Bluefield, anthropology

Chelsea Pack, Oak Hill, biomedical engineering

Haleigh Parsons, Saulsville, exercise physiology

Erin Persinger, Pence Springs, exercise physiology

Molly Pino, Oak Hill, political science

Gavin Pivont, Hinton, pre-nursing

Patrick Plaugher, Alderson, forestry resources management

Jamya Price, Beckley, health services management and leadership

Jacey Rader, Calvin, animal and nutritional sciences

Madyson Redden, Oceana, political science

Katherine Reed, Raleigh, environment and energy resources management

Caleb Roark, Beckley, political science

Calista Roark, Beckley, health informatics and information management

Kelissa Robertson, Princeton, accounting

Alyson Robinett, Princeton, finance, management

Autumn Rogers, Shady Spring, immunology and medical microbiology

Reece Rowan, Lewisburg, psychology

Bashar Sadat, Beckley, biology

Jared Sagraves, Summersville, nursing

Maria Salon, Daniels, exercise physiology

Dylan Sanders, Princeton, recreation, parks and tourism resources

Haleigh Scott, Bluefield, engineering track 3

Hannah Smart, Lewisburg, neuroscience

Cameron Smith, Princeton, mechanical engineering

Kiersten Smith, Beaver, exercise physiology

Robert Sparks, Union, energy land management

Wesley Spencer, Fenwick, physical education and kinesiology

Asya Stewart, Beckley, political science

Myleigh Stewart, Pineville, business

Laura Tabor, Wayside, nursing

Sydney Taylor, Craigsville, management

Harleigh Thompson, Daniels, health and well-being

Ngoc Quynh Mai Tran, Lewisburg, biology

Joshua Treadway, Midway, marketing

Karen Truong, Summersville, management information systems

Emma Vass, Ronceverte, psychology

Jaidyn Waddell, Beckley, exercise physiology

Zachary Waddell, Glen Morgan, electrical engineering

Madison Walker, Beckley, psychology

Taylor Walker, Rainelle, wildlife and fisheries resources

Macy Ward, Summersville, nursing

Cameron White, Summersville, civil engineering

Stephen Williams, Daniels, biochemistry

Madisen Williams, Beckley, political science

Bariana Wimmer, Bluefield, physics

Tucker Workman, Bramwell, accounting

Lily Wright, Bluefield, English, French

Casey Young, Beckley, civil engineering

Lake Young, Princeton, political science

l l l 

The following are fall 2021 graduates from The Register-Herald's primary coverage area:

George Aiello, Bluefield, nursing

Kelsi Bennett, Fenwick, human resource management

Skylar Blevins, Lewisburg, exercise physiology

Chelsea Bricker, Oak Hill, integrated marketing communications

Samantha Burdette, Victor, Regents Bachelor of Arts

Craig Casto, Rock, wildlife and fisheries resources

Gabrielle Cecil, Princeton, nursing

Margaret Dempsey, Mount Nebo, communication sciences and disorders

Luke Frame, Craigsville, global supply chain management

Kelsey Fry, Bluefield, nursing

Christopher Gibson, Cyclone, sport management

Tyler Haga, Sophia, exercise physiology

Saul Harlow, Summersville, environmental microbiology

Lindsay Inscoe, Beckley, child development and family studies, early childhood development, infant/toddler education

Joshua Johnson, Beckley, environmental geoscience

Aidan Keaveny, Fayetteville, exercise physiology

Savanna Leech, Frankford, graphic design

Mariah Marion, Oak Hill, education/human services

Bailey Meade, Shady Spring, general business

Peyton Michaels, Beaver, accounting

Isaiah Miller, Lewisburg, finance

Kadee Mueller, Shady Spring, industrial engineering

Kilie Mullins, Princeton, communication studies

Serena Mullins, Summersville, psychology

Lilly Neff, Ansted, safety management

Kathryn Noel, Summersville, communication sciences and disorders

Dylan O'Dell, Beckley, entrepreneurship and innovation

Lenza Paul, Scarbro, wildlife and fisheries resources

Weston Ponce, Lashmeet, aerospace engineering, mechanical engineering

Christian Price, Oceana, safety management

Angela Priddy, Beckley, nursing

Jordan Pugh, Mount Carbon, English

Samantha Rahall, Beckley, psychology

Nisa Rana, Princeton, biology

Alexandra Richmond, Beckley, neuroscience

Daniel Richmond, Fairdale, biology

Tabitha Rife, Beckley, nursing

Noah Riner, Fayetteville, human resource management

Bashar Sadat, Beckley, biology

Daniel Saikali, Beckley, exercise physiology

Arron Seams, Lewisburg, Regents Bachelor of Arts

Yousuf Sherwani, Daniels, medicine

Jared Short, Fayetteville, aerospace engineering, mechanical engineering

Brice Shumate, Premier, accounting

Robert Snedegar, Lewisburg, medicine

Katherine Spurlin, Princeton, criminology

Zachary Staker, Cool Ridge, accounting

Alexander Sutton, Fayetteville, computer science

Carter Sweeney, Summersville, exercise physiology

Fareeha Syed, Daniels, biology

Brian Tonelli, Beckley, nursing

Sarah Ward, Danese, nursing

Jared Whitt, Frankford, aerospace engineering, mechanical engineering

Andrew Williams, Summersville, accountancy

Madisen Wilson, Beckley, political science

Lane Winebrimmer, Union, animal and nutritional sciences

Casey Young, Beckley, civil engineering

