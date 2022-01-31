MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has released its Fall 2021 Dean’s and President’s lists, as well as the list of graduates for the fall semester.
A total of 6,612 students earned honors during the fall semester.
In all, 3,727 students were named to the Dean’s List, having earned a 3.5 GPA or higher.
The university’s President’s List includes 2,885 students who earned 4.0 grade point averages.
More than 1,000 graduates participated in two commencement ceremonies at the WVU Coliseum on Dec. 18.
The total graduate number for the 2021 fall semester was 1,498. The full list of graduates is available at lists.wvu.edu.
The following are on the Dean's List from The Register-Herald's primary coverage area:
Caleb Bailes, Fayetteville, general business
Morgan Bailes, Canvas, psychology
Asher Bailey, Bluefield, civil engineering
Kaitlin Bainer, Fayetteville, biochemistry
Jackson Ball, Athens, social studies/secondary education
Machiah Baxter, Lewisburg, finance
Brooke Berneburg, Daniels, exploratory pathway
Faith Bigelow, Oak Hill, landscape architecture
Taylor Board, Summersville, nursing
Janice Bockarie, Beckley, biology
Logan Boggs, Scarbro, pre-exercise physiology
Caroline Booth, Beaver, general business
Emily Boyd, Mount Hope, human performance and health
Miranda Bradley, Ronceverte, agroecology
Cole Braskey, Beckley, chemistry
Gillian Breeden, Glen Jean, engineering track 1
Kylie Brown, Cool Ridge, health and well-being
Luke Brown, Summersville, accounting
Samuel Brown, Cool Ridge, criminology
Javen Buchanan, Bluefield, acting
Kaitlyn Burgess, Beaver, exercise physiology
Riley Butcher, Summersville, general business
Brooks Callaghan, Summersville, biology
Maddison Carter, White Sulphur Springs, exercise physiology
Halie Casto, Nallen, elementary education
John Casto, Lewisburg, aerospace engineering
Kayla Cipperley, Lester, nursing
Andrew Cook, Summersville, biochemistry
Madison Crone, Beckley, no major listed
Emily Donovan, Lewisburg, finance
Samantha Dorton, Fenwick, public health
Jacie Dotson, Ghent, industrial engineering
Kenzie Dotson, Summersville, integrated studies
Jonathan Duff, Shady Spring, immunology and medical microbiology
Travis Dye, Daniels, nursing
Zachary Ellis, Renick, biochemistry
Cody England, Hensley, political science
Lindsey Evans, White Sulphur Springs, nursing
Jakob Fedele, Princeton, engineering track 3
Audrey Flanagan, Ghent, political science
Matthew Fleshman, Wayside, exercise physiology
Toby Francis, Rainelle, theatre design and technology
Dylan Gallentine, Lookout, civil engineering
Josie Gilbert, White Sulphur Springs, neuroscience
Gabriella Gill, White Sulphur Springs, geography
William Gillespie, Summersville, engineering track 1
Colson Glover, Lewisburg, neuroscience
Sidney Hacker, Craigsville, exercise physiology
Katelyn Halliwell, Beckley, biology
Kaitlyn Hamilton, Maxwelton, biology
Mason Harp, Fayetteville, marketing
N'Diya Harris, Welch, psychology
Vincent Harvey, Beckley, physical education and kinesiology
Virginia Harvey, Beckley, exercise physiology
Chris Henry, Beckley, engineering track 3
Kira Henson, Beckley, psychology
Matthew Hillyer, Princeton, exercise physiology
Courtney Holbrook, Oak Hill, animal and nutritional sciences
Mackayla Holdren, Fenwick, elementary education
Andrew Hopkins, Princeton, exercise physiology
Rebecca Hudson, Frankford, elementary education
Lacey Hunt, Shady Spring, art education
Madison Hussion, Ghent, exercise physiology
Lance Hylton, Daniels, management
Lillian Irvin, Summersville, nursing
Kendra Jenkins, Bluefield, biology
Sarah Jessee, Princeton, exploratory pathway
Chloe Johnson, Lewisburg, hospitality and tourism management
Kyleigh Jones, Princeton, biology
Aidan Keaveny, Fayetteville, exercise physiology
Logan Kennedy, Bradshaw, history
Garrett Kesterson, Mount Nebo, engineering track 1
Cassidy Kidwell, Shady Spring, music education
Caleb Killett, Princeton, music industry
Michael Kluska, White Sulphur Springs, sport management
Ema Lilly, Crab Orchard, wildlife and fisheries resources
Payton Litton, Summersville, advertising and public relations
Danaylee Long, Jumping Branch, immunology and medical microbiology
Dylan Long, Lewisburg, organizational leadership
Madison Mann, Beckley, psychology
Chloe Mansheim, Anthony, interior design
Lucianna Martin, Mount Nebo, nursing
Alexandria McDaniel, Midway, nursing
Jace McHale, Lewisburg, multidisciplinary studies
Samantha McManus, Beckley, sociology
Devin Mcquain, Frankford, psychology
Delaney Miller, Shady Spring, undecided
Madigan Miller, Beckley, psychology
Chandler Mills, Peterstown, civil engineering
Madison Mills, White Sulphur Springs, interactive design for media
Aiddia Mitchell, Beckley, marketing
Kimberly Moore, Beckley, pre-nursing
Evan Morgan, Beckley, engineering track 3
Jordan Morris, Summersville, animal and nutritional sciences
Kaylee Muncy, Welch, child development and family studies
Emma Musser, Lewisburg, art education
Dylan O'Dell, Beckley, entrepreneurship and innovation
Miranda Osbourne, Big Sandy, graphic design
Emily Parker, Summersville, communication sciences and disorders
Presley Parris, Bluefield, biology
Caroline Parrish, Beckley, human performance and health
Madeline Peck, MacArthur, biology
Caden Phipps, Summersville, aerospace engineering
Katherine Potter, Beckley, biology
Joseph Price, Shady Spring, biology
Jordan Pugh, Mount Carbon, English
Shade Rader, Nettie, animal and nutritional sciences
Elizabeth Rahall, Fayetteville, biology
Samantha Rahall, Beckley, psychology
Alexandra Richmond, Beckley, neuroscience
Daniel Richmond, Fairdale, biology
Lydia Richmond, Jumping Branch, biology
Lauren Roach, Frankford, elementary education
Nathan Robinson, Renick, mechanical engineering
Giulia Romani, Beckley, exercise physiology
Savanna Ross, Princeton, accounting
Kaylee Scott, Beckley, nursing
Elijah Selvey, Fayetteville, environment and energy resources management
Faith Shawver, Prosperity, psychology
Marina Sheets, Beckley, nursing
Jared Short, Fayetteville, aerospace engineering
Brice Shumate, Premier, accounting
Allison Shupe, Beckley, pre-nursing
Aleesia Simmons, Rupert, child development and family studies
Madison Simms, Summersville, marketing
Aleksandra Sklioutovskaya-Lopez, Princeton, acting
Ty Smith, Beaver, criminology
Gillian Snyder, Lewisburg, undecided
Madison Snyder, Lewisburg, criminology
Zachary Staker, Cool Ridge, accounting
Katelyn Sullivan, Beaver, multidisciplinary studies/BMdS
Kaitlyn Sweeney, Beckley, exercise physiology
Fareeha Syed, Daniels, biology
Sherrell Taylor, Craigsville, health informatics and information management
Victoria Terry, Princeton, biology
Alex Thompson, Daniels, psychology
Patrick Tilley, Lewisburg, international studies
Maria Elaine Tinio, Princeton, engineering track 3
Alexander Tucker, Princeton, biology
Garrett Vargo, Fayetteville, general business
Tucker Via, Lewisburg, psychology
Garrett Ware, Smithers, engineering track 3
Dylan White, Summersville, political science
Georgia White, Fayetteville, exercise physiology
Jared Whitt, Frankford, aerospace engineering
Brianna Wingrove, Glen Jean, health informatics and information management
Dustin Workman, Bolt, pharmacy - UG direct admit
Nathaniel Wykle, Nimitz, communication sciences and disorders
l l l
The following are on the President's List from The Register-Herald's primary coverage area:
Valerie Adkins, Fayetteville, exploratory pathway
Jadyn Allen, Mount Carbon, exercise physiology
Rachel Allen, Mount Hope, interior design
Ava Ambler, Lewisburg, marketing
Niki Amick, Nettie, multidisciplinary studies
Dalton Ash, Princeton, economics, international studies
Kiya Babkirk, Fayetteville, exercise physiology
Ashlynn Bailey, Rock, music therapy
Allison Ball, Daniels, English
Amelia Bard, Richwood, wildlife and fisheries resources
Brandon Barnes, Ronceverte, neuroscience
Ashton Basham, Jumping Branch, marketing
Lacey Beam, Summersville, communication sciences and disorders
Brooke Belcher, Princeton, nursing
Jenna Belcher, Princeton, pre-nursing
Chase Berry, Beckwith, history
Elizabeth Boccabello, Beckley, painting
Timothy Bragg, Princeton, history
Anais Breeden, Glen Jean, environmental, soil and water sciences
Alexandra Brehm, Beckley, psychology
Carson Brehm, Beckley, psychology
Ariana Burks, Beckley, international studies
Haley Butcher, Brenton, social work
Abagail Carte, Hico, integrated marketing communications
Terri Childress, Daniels, psychology
Brianna Coleman, Beckley, biochemistry
Brooke Collins, Birch River, political science
Ayden Cook, Kincaid, mathematics
Jonathan Cook, Summersville, biology
Sydney Cowell, Richwood, economics
Taylor Delong, Oceana, international studies, philosophy
Emma Dotson, Lewisburg, economics
Kenneth Farmer, Stanaford, graphic design
Trevor Ford, Meadow Bridge, physics, chemistry
Anthony Fox, Hico, graphic design
Luke Frame, Craigsville, global supply chain management
Samantha Goette, Summersville, music performance: voice
Grace Gooding Paine, Daniels, hospitality and tourism management
Amanda Gottshall, Caldwell, social work
Riley Gray, Oak Hill, pre-nursing
Brennah Groves, Summersville, human nutrition and foods
Anna Hamilton, Summersville, exercise physiology
Chase Harrison, Crab Orchard, computer engineering
Makenzie Hendrick, Beaver, healthcare pathway
Jadon Hershberger, Cool Ridge, engineering track 2
James Higgins, Beaver, computer engineering
Bryan Hill, Princeton, anthropology
Morgan Holzman, Sweet Springs, mechanical engineering
Allison Houchins, Shady Spring, health informatics and information management
Ian Jackson, Peterstown, computer engineering
Luke Jarrell, Beckley, immunology and medical microbiology
Olivia Jeckering, Summersville, elementary education
Quinten Jeckering, Summersville, computer science
Johnathon Johnson, Summersville, aerospace engineering
Rachel Johnson, Princeton, advertising and public relations
Rebecca Johnson, Princeton, communication sciences and disorders
Lane Jordan, Oak Hill, psychology
Lauren Lee, Calvin, English/secondary education
Bryce Lester, Kellysville, STEM pathway
Bradley Lokant, Oak Hill, biochemistry
Bronston Lostetter, Beckley, biology
Alec Love, Hilltop, exercise physiology
Justin Lovell, Beaver, petroleum and natural gas engineering
Victoria Mackowiak, Fayetteville, exercise physiology
Maria Maddy, Peterstown, musical theatre
Myah Maisonave-Sheets, Princeton, psychology
Luna Martin, Ronceverte, human nutrition and foods
Shelby Meador, Daniels, biology
Allie Minor, Cool Ridge, political science
Emarya Montgomery, Lewisburg, musical theatre
Kamille Moore, Beckley, social work
Catherine Moye, Crab Orchard, interior design
Kadee Mueller, Shady Spring, industrial engineering
Maryum Muzaffer, Welch, biology
River Myers, Nettie, nursing
Coriann Nemcik, Maxwelton, pre-nursing
Hallie Nemcik, Maxwelton, nursing
Efunuike Ogunleye, Bluefield, anthropology
Chelsea Pack, Oak Hill, biomedical engineering
Haleigh Parsons, Saulsville, exercise physiology
Erin Persinger, Pence Springs, exercise physiology
Molly Pino, Oak Hill, political science
Gavin Pivont, Hinton, pre-nursing
Patrick Plaugher, Alderson, forestry resources management
Jamya Price, Beckley, health services management and leadership
Jacey Rader, Calvin, animal and nutritional sciences
Madyson Redden, Oceana, political science
Katherine Reed, Raleigh, environment and energy resources management
Caleb Roark, Beckley, political science
Calista Roark, Beckley, health informatics and information management
Kelissa Robertson, Princeton, accounting
Alyson Robinett, Princeton, finance, management
Autumn Rogers, Shady Spring, immunology and medical microbiology
Reece Rowan, Lewisburg, psychology
Bashar Sadat, Beckley, biology
Jared Sagraves, Summersville, nursing
Maria Salon, Daniels, exercise physiology
Dylan Sanders, Princeton, recreation, parks and tourism resources
Haleigh Scott, Bluefield, engineering track 3
Hannah Smart, Lewisburg, neuroscience
Cameron Smith, Princeton, mechanical engineering
Kiersten Smith, Beaver, exercise physiology
Robert Sparks, Union, energy land management
Wesley Spencer, Fenwick, physical education and kinesiology
Asya Stewart, Beckley, political science
Myleigh Stewart, Pineville, business
Laura Tabor, Wayside, nursing
Sydney Taylor, Craigsville, management
Harleigh Thompson, Daniels, health and well-being
Ngoc Quynh Mai Tran, Lewisburg, biology
Joshua Treadway, Midway, marketing
Karen Truong, Summersville, management information systems
Emma Vass, Ronceverte, psychology
Jaidyn Waddell, Beckley, exercise physiology
Zachary Waddell, Glen Morgan, electrical engineering
Madison Walker, Beckley, psychology
Taylor Walker, Rainelle, wildlife and fisheries resources
Macy Ward, Summersville, nursing
Cameron White, Summersville, civil engineering
Stephen Williams, Daniels, biochemistry
Madisen Williams, Beckley, political science
Bariana Wimmer, Bluefield, physics
Tucker Workman, Bramwell, accounting
Lily Wright, Bluefield, English, French
Casey Young, Beckley, civil engineering
Lake Young, Princeton, political science
l l l
The following are fall 2021 graduates from The Register-Herald's primary coverage area:
George Aiello, Bluefield, nursing
Kelsi Bennett, Fenwick, human resource management
Skylar Blevins, Lewisburg, exercise physiology
Chelsea Bricker, Oak Hill, integrated marketing communications
Samantha Burdette, Victor, Regents Bachelor of Arts
Craig Casto, Rock, wildlife and fisheries resources
Gabrielle Cecil, Princeton, nursing
Margaret Dempsey, Mount Nebo, communication sciences and disorders
Luke Frame, Craigsville, global supply chain management
Kelsey Fry, Bluefield, nursing
Christopher Gibson, Cyclone, sport management
Tyler Haga, Sophia, exercise physiology
Saul Harlow, Summersville, environmental microbiology
Lindsay Inscoe, Beckley, child development and family studies, early childhood development, infant/toddler education
Joshua Johnson, Beckley, environmental geoscience
Aidan Keaveny, Fayetteville, exercise physiology
Savanna Leech, Frankford, graphic design
Mariah Marion, Oak Hill, education/human services
Bailey Meade, Shady Spring, general business
Peyton Michaels, Beaver, accounting
Isaiah Miller, Lewisburg, finance
Kadee Mueller, Shady Spring, industrial engineering
Kilie Mullins, Princeton, communication studies
Serena Mullins, Summersville, psychology
Lilly Neff, Ansted, safety management
Kathryn Noel, Summersville, communication sciences and disorders
Dylan O'Dell, Beckley, entrepreneurship and innovation
Lenza Paul, Scarbro, wildlife and fisheries resources
Weston Ponce, Lashmeet, aerospace engineering, mechanical engineering
Christian Price, Oceana, safety management
Angela Priddy, Beckley, nursing
Jordan Pugh, Mount Carbon, English
Samantha Rahall, Beckley, psychology
Nisa Rana, Princeton, biology
Alexandra Richmond, Beckley, neuroscience
Daniel Richmond, Fairdale, biology
Tabitha Rife, Beckley, nursing
Noah Riner, Fayetteville, human resource management
Bashar Sadat, Beckley, biology
Daniel Saikali, Beckley, exercise physiology
Arron Seams, Lewisburg, Regents Bachelor of Arts
Yousuf Sherwani, Daniels, medicine
Jared Short, Fayetteville, aerospace engineering, mechanical engineering
Brice Shumate, Premier, accounting
Robert Snedegar, Lewisburg, medicine
Katherine Spurlin, Princeton, criminology
Zachary Staker, Cool Ridge, accounting
Alexander Sutton, Fayetteville, computer science
Carter Sweeney, Summersville, exercise physiology
Fareeha Syed, Daniels, biology
Brian Tonelli, Beckley, nursing
Sarah Ward, Danese, nursing
Jared Whitt, Frankford, aerospace engineering, mechanical engineering
Andrew Williams, Summersville, accountancy
Madisen Wilson, Beckley, political science
Lane Winebrimmer, Union, animal and nutritional sciences
Casey Young, Beckley, civil engineering