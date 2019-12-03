institute — West Virginia State University (WVSU) President Anthony L. Jenkins, Ph.D., has been appointed president of Coppin State University, University System of Maryland (USM) Chancellor Robert L. Caret announced.
Jenkins has served since July 2016, the 11th president of WVSU. His appointment as Coppin State president will begin in summer 2020.
Coppin State University is a public historically black university in Baltimore, Md. It is part of the University System of Maryland. It has a total undergraduate enrollment of 2,362 students. WVSU is also a historically black public university with an undergraduate enrollment of 3,879.