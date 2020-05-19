Due to an overwhelming response to its first session, West Virginia State University (WVSU) Extension Service will host a second information session about its Climate Hub West Virginia Weather Data Collection program Tuesday, May 26, at 3 p.m.
The free session will be hosted virtually via Zoom.
Participants will learn about the mission and resources available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Northeast Climate Hub and will also learn how to collect weather data from their county. The goal of the project is to have landowners from each of West Virginia’s 55 counties participating in data collection, WVSO officials reported.
Eligible landowners who choose to participate in the full program will receive a free weather station for data collection.
“We were thrilled with the turnout and interest in our first information session, and are happy to host a second one,” WVSU Extension Agent Liz Moss said. “If you believe that a personal professional-grade weather station might aid in your decision-making regarding your farm, orchard, high-tunnel operation or even backyard vegetable or pollinator garden, then join us to see if you are eligible to participate and receive a free unit.”
The basic requirements for installation of the weather station, as well as its various features, will be covered. Open discussion and a question and answer period will be central to this session, which will be conducted in conjunction with the coordinator of the USDA Northeast Climate Hub.
For additional details and to register for the information session, visit wvstateu.edu/extension.
