INSTITUTE— West Virginia State University (WVSU) Extension Service is partnering with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) for a free virtual workshop on conservation planning Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 6 p.m. The Zoom-based event will discuss preparing a comprehensive farm management and production plan.
The event is part of WVSU Extension Service’s ongoing series associated with sustainable production management through spatial analysis, an online, self-paced series providing essential training to apply and scale new technology and precision agriculture to agricultural production systems.
Funding for the series is provided by the 1890 Universities Foundation.
To register for the conservation planning workshop, visit wvstateu.edu/extension.