Registration is nearing a close for the fifth annual Kids Science Carnival, hosted by the student chapter of the American College of Osteopathic Pediatricians at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg.
Focusing on active learning, the free event is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in WVSOM’s Roland P. Sharp Alumni Conference Center.
Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in several hands-on activities, including how to create “rain clouds” from shaving cream, how to dust for their own fingerprints, how to plant seeds and how to create homemade slime.
Parents wishing to register their children for the carnival must do so no later than Wednesday, by providing each child’s name and age to Mark VanBuren at mvanburen@wvsom.edu.
Tina Alvey