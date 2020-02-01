Medical students at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine took part in a “Sim War” Friday on campus, where they competed in teams to save the life of a “dummy” patient as they would if the patient were real.
Two teams were given two different scenarios involving elves, and they were to say aloud each action they were taking to save their patient's life in front of a set of judges — all to win a large trophy, filled with candy. The elf theme was due to a scheduling change; the event was previously supposed to take place around the holiday season.
After each scenario, the judges provided feedback to the students on how they did, which included praises of well-constructed communication skills, leadership and delegation.
The two teams — one group of first-year students and one group of second-year students — included around five or six students each with a nurse on deck, and each was given a role.
Thao Nguyen, a first-year medical student, felt confident about her performance during the Sim War, although the second-year team won all around in the end.
"The whole event has been a lot of crazy emotions, and it's definitely a lot of information at once," Nguyen explained, "but if that's what it takes to help people in the future, then that's what we'll do."
During the competition, Nguyen conducted a chest tube procedure on the dummy, something she said she was extremely proud of.
"Something like this really allows students to get hands-on practice," she said. "Like, to be able to do a chest tube, I usually wouldn't be able to have the experience until my third or fourth year as a student, or maybe even not until residency. So to be able to learn as a first-year student gives me a really good foundation for things like this in the future.
"It really gave me a lot of confidence," she said. "Next year, we will come back and win."
Elizabeth Ziner, the organizer for Sim Wars, explained this was the second year for the event. She said "simulation" is popular at the school, which is an opportunity for students to learn in a safe environment.
"It's a time where you can make mistakes and learn from those mistakes," Ziner said. "Ultimately, what that does is reduce patient errors and increase patient safety. Simulation saves lives."
Ziner added she was proud of both teams.
"Advanced skills were required to take on this case, and they really rocked it."
