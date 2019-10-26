WVSOM's work on retaining wall, sidewalk will close portion of Lee Street

Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Windy at times with periods of rain. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Windy at times with periods of rain. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.