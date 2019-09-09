lewisburg — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) will host its annual Gala, an event that benefits student scholarships, at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 in the Conference Center in the WVSOM Student Center on the school’s campus in Lewisburg. This year’s theme is Tropical Nights.
The Student Government Association (SGA) hosts the event, formerly known as the Grand Affair, which includes a formal evening with a strolling dinner, silent auction, photo booth and dancing. The gala is the largest fundraising event that directly supports student scholarships each academic year.
“We are thrilled to have the WVSOM Gala on campus this year in the Student Center,” said WVSOM President James W. Nemitz, Ph.D. “The Student Center is a great venue for this event and I can’t wait to see what culinary delights Chef Adam [Sydenstricker, WVSOM’s director of food and beverage] and staff will have for those attending.
“It will be an evening of fellowship, great food, music and dancing, all for a great cause.”
Although the primary purpose of the WVSOM Gala is to raise money for student scholarships, it is also an opportunity to build relationships among students, staff, alumni, community members and business leaders.
SGA President Aaron Byczynski, Class of 2022, is a scholarship recipient. He said student government leaders are asking community members to help offset the price of medical school and receive an unforgettable evening in return.
“WVSOM and the Lewisburg community have a very unique relationship,” Byczynski said. “We offer the community just as much support as they offer us.”
Tickets are available to the public for $150 until Sept. 25. A portion of the ticket price is tax-deductible. To purchase tickets, call Marietta Chaney at 304-647-6400.