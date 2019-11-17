lewisburg — West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s (WVSOM) information technology department recognizes the importance of cybersecurity and continues to take steps to increase awareness of the subject among employees and students.
“Battles used to be on the battlefield, but now warfare will be in cyberspace,” said Kim Ransom, WVSOM’s chief technology officer. “When our students go into medical facilities, we want them to be cognizant of their email account information and patients’ data. If we do the right things here on campus, that should carry over when they are in hospitals and clinics.”
October was National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and WVSOM was recognized by best-selling New York Times cybersecurity author Marc Goodman as the only osteopathic medical school or association to have published information about the topic on its website, encouraging employees and students to educate themselves.
Ransom said information about cybersecurity is provided on the school’s website all year, but awareness efforts are amplified in October. The school has had cybersecurity information on its website for about five years.
“As the chief technology officer, I want to know our school is secure,” Ransom said. “We place an importance on educating the end user because you’re only as strong as your weakest link.”
Aside from providing information online, WVSOM posts information on its digital signs across campus, releases security tips in the school’s monthly electronic newsletter, hosts internal training on acceptable use policies for staff, flags external emails as possible spam, and has a webpage dedicated to submitting potential “phishing” attempts, or fraudulent emails.
The school is a member of EDUCAUSE, a technology consortium that supports use of information technology to advance higher education. Additionally, WVSOM works with a consultant on a biennial basis to perform an “ethical hack” on internal and external information technology systems.
One security problem that is more difficult to control is phone spoofing, or the practice of altering the caller ID to indicate the call is coming from someone other than the true originator.
“This is when WVSOM is listed in the caller ID but it’s actually a vendor trying to get information. That has been happening a lot because it makes a number look like it’s a local call. It’s not really something we can stop, but we have to be cognizant of the scam,” Ransom said.
The school is still creating new ideas to enhance cybersecurity. Ransom said in the next six months, the information technology department hopes to include a button within campus emails that would allow users to directly report phishing attempts. Currently, users must send those to another email address to report them.