LEWISBURG — Six public libraries across Greenbrier County won’t just offer books to visitors in October, they will also host health information and blood pressure screenings to bibliophiles.
The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s (WVSOM) James R. Stookey Library and the school’s Center for Rural and Community Health (CRCH) will collaborate to provide information about MedlinePlus, an online health source offered by the National Library of Medicine; blood pressure information by physician residents; blood pressure checks by WVSOM students; and nutrition and healthy lifestyle tips by CRCH staff.
“We want to let members of the community know that MedlinePlus is a better alternative to internet search engines,” said Heather Bladen, WVSOM’s library technical assistant. “If someone goes to the doctor but leaves the office wishing they had more health information, they can go to this site and access more reliable information without being confused.”
MedlinePlus offers information about conditions, diseases, prescriptions and drugs; videos about anatomy and surgical procedures; games and quizzes to check an individual’s health; and links to electronic health records and patient portals.
These “pop-up” health presentations at the libraries are a result of a $5,000 grant by the National Network of Libraries of Medicine Southeastern/Atlantic Region.
Health presentations will take place on the following dates and locations:
Oct. 14 at 3 p.m. — Rainelle Public Library
Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. — Rupert Public Library
Oct. 17 at 4 p.m. — Greenbrier County Public Library (Lewisburg)
Oct. 21 at 3 p.m. — Alderson Public Library
Oct. 23 at 4 p.m. — White Sulphur Springs Public Library
Oct. 24 at 4 p.m. — Ronceverte Public Library