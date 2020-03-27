LEWISBURG — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) was listed fourth in the nation by U.S. News & World Report for producing the most primary care residents.
The 2021 edition of the publication’s “America’s Best Graduate Schools” recognized WVSOM for the 22nd consecutive year.
The report shows that 70.2 percent of WVSOM graduates from 2017 to 2019 entered primary care residencies upon their completion of medical school.
The recognition shows WVSOM is successfully achieving its mission to support and develop graduate medical education training that encourages graduates to practice primary care in rural areas.
Once students successfully complete medical school, they enter a residency program to further expand their knowledge in specific fields of study. While primary care, which encompasses family medicine, internal medicine and pediatrics, is the leading specialty of WVSOM graduates, they are well prepared and can choose to practice in any specialty, and do practice in a variety of specialties such as surgery, urology, pulmonology and dermatology.
Medical school deans and senior faculty from across the U.S. determined the U.S. News & World Report listings based on educational programs. Results were collected from a survey of accredited allopathic and osteopathic medical schools across the country. The report recognizes institutions that offer top programs spanning fields of study such as business, law, medicine, engineering and education.