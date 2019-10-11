lewisburg — The palm trees, pink flamingos, straw tiki huts and pops of vibrantly colored table décor created the perfect eye candy for the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s (WVSOM) recent “Tropical Nights” gala.
The 2019 WVSOM Gala, formerly known as the Grand Affair, is the Student Government Association’s (SGA) largest fundraising event that directly benefits scholarships for students who exemplify academic leadership, community involvement and the osteopathic medical profession. This year, more than $35,000 was raised.
SGA President Aaron Byczynski, Class of 2022, helped organize the gala. He has also benefited from money raised at the event as a past scholarship recipient.
“The gala was such a success this year. The Student Government Association could not have been happier with the turnout. This event is very important to me, and I am happy to say that we surpassed our donation goal. The night was filled with great food, great people, dancing and fun. I would like to thank all those who attended, all those who donated and those who contributed to the success of the silent auction,” he said.
The gala offers WVSOM students, staff and members of the community a semi-formal evening with a strolling dinner, silent auction, photo booth and dancing. Aside from its primary purpose of fundraising, the gala offers an opportunity to build relationships.
WVSOM President James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., said opportunities for students to engage with community members are valuable.
“It’s such a wonderful thing to witness our community celebrating WVSOM students,” he said. “Medical students are involved in such a rigorous journey to become physicians, and with contributions from sponsors and silent auction donors our students know that there are people out there supporting them. There are people who are committed to helping WVSOM students reach their goal of becoming a health care provider, and it warms my heart to see it firsthand. I can’t think of a better way to raise scholarship dollars for our students to become great osteopathic physicians.”
This year’s generous sponsors included:
Benefactor — Gillespie’s Flowers
Platinum — Drs. Kristie and Edward Bridges; Bailey & Wyant; Charleston Area Medical Center; Davis Eye Center/Charles H. Davis, D.O.; Greenbrier Valley Medical Center; Medical Missions & Imaging, PC; Morgan Stanley; Raleigh General Hospital; WVSOM Alumni Association; WVSOM Foundation
Gold — WVU Medicine – Camden Clark Medical Center
Silver — MAKO Medical; WVU Medicine – St. Joseph’s Hospital; Meritus Health
Bronze — Mason & Barry Inc.; WVU Medicine – Reynolds Memorial Hospital
Dessert sponsor — ZMM Architects and Engineers