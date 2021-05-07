Lewisburg — Craig Boisvert, D.O., FACOFP, and vice president for academic affairs and dean at The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM), will be the keynote speaker for the school’s modified, in-person commencement ceremony.
It will be Boisvert’s final graduation involvement as he will retire at the end of June after 33 years as an educator at WVSOM. He will deliver the speech during the 9:30 a.m. ceremony May 29 on the WVSOM campus in Lewisburg, which will also be viewable via livestream.
Boisvert began his career at WVSOM as a faculty member and was a family physician for 25 years at the Robert C. Byrd Clinic. After five years as faculty, he was selected to serve as chair of the school’s family practice section, where he served for a decade. He then became chair of the Department of Clinical Sciences for seven years and was selected to become WVSOM’s dean about seven years ago.
Throughout his more than three decades in the medical field, he has received many awards, including the West Virginia Immunization Network Immunization Advocate Award, WVSOM’s President’s Award for Excellence for Outstanding Clinical Sciences faculty and WVSOM’s yearly Outstanding Employee Award. He has also been inducted into the American Osteopathic Association’s Mentor Hall of Fame and recently was inducted into West Virginia Executive magazine’s annual Health Care Hall of Fame.
Boisvert received a Bachelor of Arts degree in biology from the University of Vermont and a Doctor of Osteopathy degree from the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine in Maine. He completed a family medicine residency at Lancaster Osteopathic Hospital in Pennsylvania and a Health Policy Fellowship through the American Osteopathic Association.