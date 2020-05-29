The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) Board of Governors will meet June 5 via teleconference.
The Finance, Academic and Institutional Policy committees will each meet at 9 a.m. To attend a committee meeting by phone, dial 855-749-4750 toll free. To join the Finance Committee meeting, use access code 27531463. To join the Academic Committee meeting, use access code 27961387. To join the Institutional Policy Committee meeting, use access code 28076224.
The Board of Governors’ regular meeting will begin at 10 a.m. To attend the regular meeting, dial 855-749-4750 toll free and use access code 471442128.
A copy of the agendas for all meetings are posted on the WVSOM website at www.wvsom.edu/About/BOG prior to the meetings and are available in the president’s office.
WVSOM board meetings are open to all who are interested, including the general public.