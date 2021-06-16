LEWISBURG – The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) Board of Governors will meet Friday, June 18, via teleconference.
The Finance and Audit Committee will meet at 9 a.m. To attend, dial 844-621-3956 toll free and use access code 1207 77 2229.
The Board of Governors’ regular meeting will begin at 10 a.m. To attend by phone, dial 844-621-3956 toll free and use access code 1205 98 1980.
A copy of the agendas for all meetings are posted on the WVSOM website at https://www.wvsom.edu/about/bog-2020-2021-meetings prior to the meetings and are available in the president’s office.
WVSOM board meetings are open to all who are interested, including the general public.