LEWISBURG — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) Board of Governors will meet at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, in the John Manchin II, D.O., Conference Center, Room No. 2, in the Clinical Evaluation Center (CEC) on the WVSOM campus in Lewisburg.
A copy of the agendas for all meetings are posted on the WVSOM website at www.wvsom.edu/About/BOG prior to the meetings and are available in the president’s office.
WVSOM board meetings are open to all who are interested, including the general public.