lewisburg — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) Board of Governors will meet Friday, Sept. 11, via teleconference.
The Academic Committee will meet at 9 a.m. To attend, dial 844-621-3956 toll free and use access code 1202169963.
The Board of Governors’ regular meeting will begin at 10 a.m. To attend, dial 844-621-3956 toll free and use access code 1201323146.
A copy of the agendas for all meetings are posted on the WVSOM website at www.wvsom.edu/About/BOG prior to the meetings and are available in the president’s office.
WVSOM board meetings are open to all who are interested, including the general public.