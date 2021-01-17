lewisburg – The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) Board of Governors will meet Jan. 22, via teleconference.
The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. To attend by phone, dial 844-621-3956 toll free and use access code 1209892992. No committee meetings are scheduled.
A copy of the agendas for all meetings are posted on the WVSOM website at www.wvsom.edu/About/BOG prior to the meetings and are available in the president’s office.
WVSOM board meetings are open to all who are interested, including the general public.