For the 23rd consecutive year, the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine has been recognized in U.S. News & World Report’s list of America’s Best Graduate Schools.
WVSOM was listed fourth in the nation this year by the publication for producing the most primary care residents, according to a media release from the school.
The report shows that 69 percent of WVSOM’s graduates from 2018 to 2020 entered primary care residencies upon completing medical school.
WVSOM is ranked No. 16 in the percentage of 2012-14 graduates practicing direct patient care in rural areas, and is ranked No. 14 in the percentage of 2012-14 graduates practicing in primary care specialties.
The school is also ranked No. 41 in the number of graduates practicing direct patient care in areas with health professional shortages during that same three-year period.
“A commitment to educating primary care physicians who will serve in rural areas is at the heart of our mission,” WVSOM President James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., said in the release.
“WVSOM’s recognition as a top medical school in primary care speaks to the dedication of the school’s faculty and staff to delivering an education that will enable our students to provide holistic, compassionate and quality care to their future patients,” he added.
Although primary care, which includes family medicine, internal medicine and pediatrics, is the leading specialty of WVSOM graduates, they may choose to practice in any specialty.
“While WVSOM does place an emphasis on educating students who want to enter primary care residencies, our graduates are represented in most specialty areas,” Craig Boisvert, D.O., the school’s vice president for academic affairs and dean, said in the release.
“From the moment students begin their medical school journey, we offer a robust curriculum to help them explore their health care interests as well as many supporting programs that help them determine which specialty is right for them,” Boisvert said.
“We encourage primary care specialties, especially in underserved communities, but WVSOM graduates leave medical school with an education and training that is ideal for any specialty.”
WVSOM was also listed in the research category and ranked No. 56 in the diversity category in this year’s report.
Medical school deans and senior faculty from across the nation determined the U.S. News & World Report listings based on educational programs.
Results were collected from a survey of accredited allopathic and osteopathic medical schools across the country.
The full report recognizes institutions that offer top programs in such fields of study as business, law, medicine, engineering and education.
