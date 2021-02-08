WVPB will simulcast Gov. Justice's State Of The State address Wednesday

CHARLESTON — WVPB will present special live coverage of West Virginia’s State of the State Address opening the 2021 legislative session on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. on WVPB.
Tune in to see Gov. Jim Justice review a year significantly impacted by Covid-19 and reveal his vision and legislative agenda for the year ahead. The address will be simulcast on radio/television live from the chamber of the West Virginia House of Delegates. An encore broadcast will air on The West Virginia Channel that evening at 9 p.m.