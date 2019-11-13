CHARLESTON — West Virginia Public Broadcasting will air live coverage of the House of Representatives’ Public Impeachment Hearings this Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
NPR Live Coverage will air on the statewide public radio network and PBS NewsHour’s Special Coverage will air on The West Virginia Channel on television.
WVPB also will stream the coverage live on its YouTube channel. A repeat broadcast of PBS NewsHour’s Special Coverage will air on The West Virginia Channel from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday.