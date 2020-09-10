CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) has released another round of purchase order paving projects totaling nearly $12 million. These 45 projects are ready to pave now, with all preliminary work such as drainage, ditching, and pothole patching already completed earlier in the season. The work is scheduled to begin within the next two weeks.
With projects continuing all around the state, WVDOT reminds the public of the importance of keeping everyone safe in work zones, with “Heads up; Phones down!”
Projects in this region include:
Fayette County (Crickmer Road)
Nicholas County (Mt. Nebo Intersection)
Summers County (Ballengee Road)