WVCTE gives out Excellence in Teaching Award

The West Virginia Council of Teachers of English (WVCTE) Executive Committee has awarded Dr. Tammy Donahue the WVCTE Excellence in Teaching Award.
The Excellence in Teaching Award is awarded to outstanding classroom teachers who make a positive impact on students and in their school communities.
Dr. Tammy Donahue is a third grade teacher at Maxwell Hill Elementary School in Beckley, WV. Dr. Donahue has 23 years experience in the classroom and has also served as Assistant Principal and Principal. She is a graduate of University of Virginia, Virginia Tech University, and Marshall University. Dr. Donahue demonstrates commitment to collaboration, research, and the emotional and intellectual growth of students. Dr. Donahue is a passionate and caring educator. Donahue says, a teacher’s “goal and purpose should be to inspire our students to forever seek new knowledge and understanding that will enable them to make good decisions to positively impact humankind.”
WVCTE Executive Committee feels that Dr. Donahue exemplifies the very best of English Education. She is the third recipient of the WVCTE Excellence in Teaching Award.