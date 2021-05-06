More than 180 graduates are scheduled to participate in West Virginia University Institute of Technology 2021 commencement ceremonies at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Arena.
Graduates from December 2019 through May 2021 were invited to participate as a ceremony wasn't possible in 2020.
Because of the pandemic, the event is not open to the public. Also, tickets are required.
Face coverings are required both indoors and outdoors for all attendees, including those who have been vaccinated. The only exception is if someone presents proper medical documentation that permits the person to not wear a face covering.
Anyone who is currently quarantined or isolated due to Covid-19 will not be permitted to attend the in-person event as a participant or as a guest.
Physical distancing will also be required. Guests will sit together in their “pods” based on the graduate they’re supporting. Those who have previously requested accessibility requirements will sit in the accessible seating areas.
WVU President E. Gordon Gee will provide commencement remarks.
The event will also recognize the Presidential Leadership Award winners.
University officials are encouraging interested parties to join the live stream of the event on Zoom (link available on the WVU Commencement website). The livestream will be archived on WVU's YouTube channel.