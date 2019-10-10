Are you a veteran with a legal question or wish to speak with a lawyer?
On Nov. 12, the Beckley VAMC will host the West Virginia State Bar’s annual Day of Service.
Free of charge, the legal clinic will be from noon until 1 p.m. on in the Beckley VA Auditorium. It is first come, first served basis and capacity is limited to eight appointments.
Contact Public Affairs Officer Sara Yoke at 304-255-2121., ext. 4883, email at sara.yoke@va.gov or stop by 3C-108 at the Medical Center.
Please note, attorneys will be available to answer general legal questions. Attorneys will not be able to answer questions about VA claims or the VA claims process.
VA assumes no responsibility for the professional ability or integrity of this organization or for its employees or volunteers. This referral does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by VA.