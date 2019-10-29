WV Fine Artisans plans artist's reception

WV Fine Artisans will feature the artwork of Jeanne Brenneman during the month of November.
Brenneman, originally from Pennsylvania, first tried watercolor at a YMCA class in South Carolina in 1972 and has been fascinated by it since that day. She moved to West Virginia in 1973 and continued to study watercolor through workshops with a variety of artists.
“I need to be connected to the natural world and I want my art to express the joy and delight I find there. When I paint, my awareness is heightened and I feel this connection strongly,” Brenneman said.
Well known for her iconic Lewisburg scenes, Brenneman paints and teaches from her home studio in Lewisburg, where she lives with her husband, Bruce.
WV Fine Artisans will host a reception for Brenneman this Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at 1042 Washington Street, East, Lewisburg.
Her artwork will be on display at WV Fine Artisans through the month of November.