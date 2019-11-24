charleston — Ten West Virginia business professionals were named to the Young Guns Class of 2020 by West Virginia Executive magazine.

The inductees were honored at the first-ever Young Guns All-Class Reunion event Nov. 15. Event sponsors were the Barnes Agency, Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP, Encova Mutual Insurance Company, Mylan, Simpson Dental, United Bank and ZMM Architects & Engineers.

Honorees must be under age 43, have lived in the state and been in their West Virginia-based position at least two years and actively participate in community service.

The inductees of the 2020 class are:

l Nathaniel S. Bonnell, president and CEO of Citizens Bank of West Virginia

l Keith W. Busby, Tabler Station human resources leader for Procter & Gamble

l Zac Campbell, vice president of projects for Pickering Associates, Inc.

l Michael M. Cary, Esq., owner of Cary Law Office, PLLC

l John Deskins, assistant dean for outreach and engagement, director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research and associate professor of economics at West Virginia University

l Matthew Drayer, general manager for the West Virginia Black Bears

l Ashley Hardesty Odell, partner at Bowles Rice LLP

l Laura Martin, director of communications for American Water’s Mid-Atlantic Division

l Joshua A. McGrath, broker and owner of Real Estate Central, LLC

l Sarah Smith, president of SLS Land & Energy Development

