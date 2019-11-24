charleston — Ten West Virginia business professionals were named to the Young Guns Class of 2020 by West Virginia Executive magazine.
The inductees were honored at the first-ever Young Guns All-Class Reunion event Nov. 15. Event sponsors were the Barnes Agency, Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP, Encova Mutual Insurance Company, Mylan, Simpson Dental, United Bank and ZMM Architects & Engineers.
Honorees must be under age 43, have lived in the state and been in their West Virginia-based position at least two years and actively participate in community service.
The inductees of the 2020 class are:
l Nathaniel S. Bonnell, president and CEO of Citizens Bank of West Virginia
l Keith W. Busby, Tabler Station human resources leader for Procter & Gamble
l Zac Campbell, vice president of projects for Pickering Associates, Inc.
l Michael M. Cary, Esq., owner of Cary Law Office, PLLC
l John Deskins, assistant dean for outreach and engagement, director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research and associate professor of economics at West Virginia University
l Matthew Drayer, general manager for the West Virginia Black Bears
l Ashley Hardesty Odell, partner at Bowles Rice LLP
l Laura Martin, director of communications for American Water’s Mid-Atlantic Division
l Joshua A. McGrath, broker and owner of Real Estate Central, LLC
l Sarah Smith, president of SLS Land & Energy Development