WV Division of Forestry names winners of Arbor Day contest

charleston — The West Virginia Division of Forestry announced the winners of the 2020 Arbor Day poster contest for fourth and fifth grade students.
The winners are Lauren Pleska, fourth grade, Sacred Heart Grade School in Charleston, Kanawha County; and Aimee Baker, fifth grade, homeschooled in Union, Monroe County.
Schools in West Virginia were able to submit one entry from the fourth grade and one from the fifth grade.
The theme chosen for the year must have been incorporated into the poster. This year’s theme “Trees are Terrific — in the Right Place” draws attention to the hazards of growing a tree in a space that is wrong for it, such as under power lines.