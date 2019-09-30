Greenbrier Valley Theatre in Lewisburg will present the West Virginia Brass Quintet at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the final edition of the 2019 Sinfonia Series.
“The WVBQ will be performing an exciting classical program with works from the Renaissance through Claude Debussy and later,” said GVT music director Kermit Medsker. “Even if you’ve heard them before at The Greenbrier or perhaps at a wedding or other church event, you won’t want to miss this program.”
Tickets are $18 for general adult admission, $14 for seniors (60+) and $10 for children/students. For more information, call the box office at 304-645-3838 or visit www.gvtheatre.org.
Tina Alvey