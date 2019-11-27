The White Sulphur Springs Public Library will host a week-long book sale, beginning during the town’s holiday open house on Saturday, Dec. 7, and continuing through Dec. 13.
A wide variety of both fiction and nonfiction books will be available for purchase during regular library hours. Hardbacks and audio books will sell for $2 each, while paperbacks and DVDs will go for $1. And starting at 1 p.m. on the sale’s final day, customers are invited to stuff a bag provided by the library and buy the bagful for $3.
All proceeds will go to support the library, located at 344 Main St. West. For further information, call 304-536-1171.
Tina Alvey