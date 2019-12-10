An evening of Advent and Christmas music will be presented at the White Sulphur Springs Public Library at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Leah and Rodger Trent will perform on harps, concertina, bowed psalteries and more, playing an international selection of Christmas carols from such places as Austria, England, Greece, Poland, Wales, Ireland and Scotland. The Trents serve as organists, pianists, harpists and choir directors at Ronceverte Presbyterian Church.
Free and open to the public, the concert will be followed by a reception. The Trents’ Christmas CD, “That Night in Bethlehem,” will be offered for sale after the concert as well.
The library is at 344 W. Main St. For more information about the library’s concert series, call 304-536-1171.
Tina Alvey