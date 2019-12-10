Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Rain...mixing with snow for the afternoon. Morning high of 52F with temps falling to near 35. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.