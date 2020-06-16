The White Sulphur Springs Public Library is now open to the public for computer use, browsing, notarizing, copying, faxing and other office work on weekdays, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Patrons seeking admission are asked to ring the doorbell at the front of the library. Only eight patrons can be in the facility at one time. If people are waiting in line to enter the library or use a computer, a 30-minute time limit will be enforced.
The children’s area remains closed at this time, but staffers will carry requested books or magazines to caretakers and children. Curbside services will continue from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
All library materials should be returned to the dropbox, which is open around the clock.
For additional information about these new policies and procedures, call 304-536-1171.
— Tina Alvey