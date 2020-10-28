One person was transported to the hospital Monday afternoon following a two-car collision in Beckley.
A dispatcher with the Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center said the crash occurred just after 12:30 p.m. Monday in front of the Crossroads Mall.
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, Bradley-Prosperity Fire Department and Jan-Care Ambulance responded to the scene.
According to the dispatcher, the person taken to the hospital did not appear to have any major injuries but was taken as a precaution.