The Women’s Resource Center will host the 29th Annual Candlelight Vigil for Raleigh County on Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre in Beckley.
WRC staff present Incite Hope awards each year to a person or group working to end domestic violence and inspiring others in the fight against domestic violence.
Women’s Resource Center honored nine Fayette law enforcement agents with an Incite Hope award on Wednesday.
The 2019 winners include Fayette Sheriff’s Department Cpl. A.B. Hudson, Fayetteville Police Department Chief David Kinser, West Virginia State Police Sgt. K.D. Horrocks, Sgt. J.R. Pack and Cpl. J.L. Brown of Oak Hill Police Department, Elizabeth Campbell of the Fayette Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Warm Hands from Warm Hearts founder Mike Bone, Theresa White of the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Region 5 and Tim Vickers of Just for Kids Center.
Fayette Sheriff Mike Fridley congratulated them in a press release. “This award recognizes work by multiple agencies in the fight against domestic violence, as well as care and support services for victims after the incident,” he wrote.
Jessica Farrish