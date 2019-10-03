In under three months, two local teenagers have reported that they were sexually harassed inside of community institutions.
Both girls, through local attorneys, are asking the Raleigh County Circuit Court judicial system to hear their claims against two major regional employers and providers of basic services — Raleigh County Board of Education and Appalachian Regional Healthcare.
Women's Resource Center Executive Director Patricia Bailey said Tuesday that it is likely that movements like #metoo, which became prominent in 2017 and raised awareness of the pervasiveness of sexual abuse and assault in society, could be playing a role in how girls and younger women decide to respond to sexual harassment and abuse.
"Teens and young adults have witnessed someone having the courage to speak up and speak out and then watched an entire movement develop, as a result," said Bailey. "They've seen as a result of MeToo and TimesUP that there are those who take sexual harassment and assault seriously.
"They have seen firings of men in powerful positions, in all walks of life, and they've seen men in powerful positions in all walks of life resigning and some facing, potentially, years in jail."
In August, a 15-year-old girl sued ARH Healthcare, the parent company of Beckley ARH Hospital, and Dr. Zouhair Kabbara, on allegations that Beckley ARH had admitted her to the junior volunteer program and had given volunteers a code to use if Kabbara was present. The suit alleges that Kabbara, who is accused of rape in another civil suit by a young woman, had been reported for sexual harassment to hospital officials in the past by employees and volunteers but that ARH still allowed him to have access to teenage volunteers.
The girl charges that Kabbara sexually harassed her and pressed himself against her and that when she and her father complained to hospital staff, they were dismissed from the volunteer program on false premises. Kabbara fled the country weeks after the girl's attorneys, Stephen New and Amanda Taylor of Beckley, filed the lawsuit.
The teen's civil suit followed reports in February by former Raleigh Emergency Operations Center (EOC) employees that adult female workers at the Raleigh EOC had been targeted for sexual harassment and discrimination from 2016 to 2018.
On Tuesday, a young woman sued Raleigh County Board of Education and a Liberty High School administrator for gender discrimination and sexual harassment under federal Title IV of the 1972 Education Amendments, which makes sex discrimination illegal for schools that receive federal funds.
In the suit, which was filed by Beckley attorney Paul Roop, the 18-year-old woman charged that a male Liberty High teacher targeted female students for sexual harassment and manipulation from 2010 until 2018 and that school officials had been notified by teachers and students but failed to stop the behavior.
The girl dropped out of school in 2018 due to alleged sexual harassment, privacy invasion and retaliation from the teacher.
Although another teacher at the school had made the principal aware of the girl's situation, the suit alleged, the principal signed the forms for the student to leave school and did not offer assistance for her situation.
According to experts, prevalent sexual harassment or abuse in either institution is detrimental to residents' basic life quality.
Bailey released a 2006 document from the Federation of Medical Boards, which supports state medical boards in licensing, disciplining and regulating physicians. The group stated that sexual misconduct by physicians is "inarguably a violation of the public's trust."
"Boards are still charged with taking appropriate steps to see that the public is protected," the document reads.
A 2001 study by the American Association of University Women found that victims of sexual harassment in schools had increased absences, and that a quarter of victims said they did not talk as often in class. Two in 10 found it hard to pay attention and stay focused on learning, the report found.
Bailey said that, speaking in general terms, it is possible that young people in southern West Virginia will become leaders in reporting instances of sexual harassment and abuse in the work place.
"With the awareness that we’ve hopefully brought to the topic, we are hoping that these teens and young adults realize that they do not deserve to be treated that way and that they have a voice," Bailey said, speaking generally and not to a specific lawsuit. "Standing up for yourself, standing up for illegal employment practices and standing up for what’s right is powerful, and you can impact others because of the changes that will be made to protect others from experiencing the same."