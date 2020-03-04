Protecting the most vulnerable: What it takes to make a case under the US asylum system

AP PhotoFILE - In this April 30, 2019, file photo, Cynthia Mayrena, 29, of Nicaragua, describes how the list of asylum seekers works in Matamoros, Mexico. Newly unsealed court documents show that many U.S. holding cells along the Mexican border were less than half-full, or even empty, during an unprecedented surge of asylum-seeking Central American families. The documents cast doubt on the Trump administration's claims that people had to wait in Mexico because there weren't enough resources to accommodate them. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)