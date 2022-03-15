European leaders to visit Ukraine as attacks kill civilians near central Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian forces pressed their assault on Ukraine’s capital Tuesday as the leaders of three European nations — all members of NATO — traveled to the war-torn country in a unified show of support.
In Washington, the White House announced that President Joe Biden would attend an emergency session of NATO next week in Brussels as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pushed his call for urgent military aid in a speech to the Canadian Parliament, a message he is likely to repeat Wednesday to the U.S. Congress.
In Kyiv, overnight blasts hit a high-rise apartment building in the capital’s western Sviatoshynskyi district, leaving four people dead and 35 injured. Shock waves from the shelling damaged a subway station just 3 miles from Zelenskyy’s office, bringing the war’s destruction close to the city center.
In total, Zelenskyy said attacks hit four multistory buildings in Kyiv and killed dozens, although the number could not be independently verified. In the east, officials said there were more than 60 overnight strikes on Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, that hit the historical center.
The assaults came as the leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia — members of the European Union as well as of NATO — were traveling to Kyiv by train for the first high-level visit by officials from either alliance since Russia invaded Feb. 24.
“The aim of the visit is to express the European Union’s unequivocal support for Ukraine and its freedom and independence,” said a tweet by Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala. EU officials said that the 27-nation group was “informed” of the visit but that it was not under the bloc’s formal auspices.
In a later tweet, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the group arrived in Kyiv, a development confirmed by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. The photographs that Morawiecki posted on Twitter did not show Zelenskyy.
“It is here, in war-torn Kyiv, that history is being made,” he said. “It is here, that freedom fights against the world of tyranny. It is here that the future of us all hangs in the balance.”
Ukrainian representatives also began a second day of negotiations with Russia after cutting short discussions a day earlier for a “technical pause.” Three previous rounds of talks have produced little progress, although Zelenskyy described Monday’s session as “pretty good.”
On Tuesday afternoon, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted that the talks were “ongoing” and that Ukraine wanted to address “general regulation matters, cease-fire, withdrawal of troops from the territory of the country.”
Despite the negotiations, Ukrainian leaders continued to plead for help from Western nations in putting a stop to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion as the death toll climbed amid Europe’s biggest refugee crisis since World War II. According to the United Nations, at least 636 people have died in Ukraine — many more are likely — and at least 3 million refugees have fled the country, including about 73,000 children a day, on average. Half of the refugees have gone west to Poland.
Here in Kyiv, residents were awakened around 5 a.m. Tuesday by a series of blasts that rumbled through buildings in the city center. Ukrainian authorities said they were Russian artillery strikes — a sign that the long-expected assault on Kyiv was inching closer to the capital’s center.
The shelling killed at least four people in the apartment high-rise and sparked a fire that smoldered for hours after firefighters put out the blaze.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced a 35-hour curfew from Tuesday night to Thursday morning, saying on the Telegram messaging app that the city had reached “a difficult and dangerous moment.”
An artillery strike also hit the yard in front of a residential building in the Vynogradir neighborhood, spraying shrapnel into a number of apartments but leaving no casualties. Dazed-looking residents tiptoed through a carpet of glass and debris, and chucked out twisted window frames, damaged household appliances and pieces of furniture for hours after the attack.
“We weren’t hit. We are staying in a house outside Kyiv, but neighbors told us our apartment was hit,” said Dasha, a resident who gave her first name for reasons of privacy.
She picked through her living room, removing photographs from a blown-out frame and putting them in a bag. She stepped up to a shelf full of toiletries, reached a hand out to sweep them into the bag, then stopped as tears overcame her.
Near the damaged Lukyanivska subway station, a powerful barrage was thought to have targeted the offices of Artem, a Ukrainian missile manufacturer. But the blast didn’t spare the nearby buildings: a row of shops, including bakeries, a cellphone store and a Roshen chocolatier. The force of the explosion blew through a nearby McDonald’s, triggering a klaxon blaring through a commercial center.
Maxim, the proprietor of three bakeries along the strip, loaded his espresso machine, coffee grinder and whatever else he could salvage into a truck. Igor Yuchov cleared out the shattered glass in front of his cellphone shop.
“It’s our job to clean this and fix it, even now,” he said.
In a video recorded front of the damaged apartment building, Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko shouted a desperate demand for Western countries to establish a no-fly zone.
“One more attack in Kyiv. ... Just close Ukrainian sky. Do it immediately,” said Goncharenko. “Give us aircraft, air defense. We’ll do everything ourselves but please help us.”
At NATO headquarters in Brussels, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday convened an emergency summit for March 24 for the organization’s 30 leaders to discuss ways to bolster NATO presence, especially in eastern Europe. The alliance will address “further strengthening NATO’s deterrence and defense in response to a new reality for our security,” Stoltenberg said.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Biden would attend as a way to reassure the region of U.S. commitment. This comes after recent high-level trips by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken.
Zelenskyy and Shmyhal, the prime minister, were to meet Tuesday with Fiala, the Czech premier; Janez Jansa, the prime minister of Slovenia; and Poland’s Morawiecki and Jaroslav Kaczynski, the country’s de facto leader.
The meeting, in the middle of a war where Russia has made advances but failed to take the capital, would mark an impressive tribute to Zelenskyy, who refused offers of evacuation and has become a social media star for his defiant videos from the streets of Kyiv. While Russian forces have slowly moved closer to the city and caused major damage on its outskirts, such as to its northwest in Irpin, major routes to Kyiv are still open and functioning.
Although their nations are NATO members, the alliance insists that its forces cannot risk establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine, engaging directly with Russia warplanes and engulfing the world in a much larger conflict.
“At this moment, speaking of our values, there is no country on the whole of our continent which is more European than Ukraine,” Jansa tweeted. “Thank you for not only defending your homeland and Europe as a territory but for defending the very core of European values and our way of life. Your fight is our fight and together we will prevail.”
Ukraine is not a member of the EU, but Zelenskyy has asked for fast-track accession to the bloc for his embattled nation, which is unlikely to be granted.
As he has several times during the last 20 days of war, Zelenskyy made a direct appeal to the Russian people in a video uploaded to Telegram on Monday night.
“As long as your country has not completely closed itself off from the whole world, turning into a very large North Korea, you must fight,” Zelenskyy said, telling Russians to stand up against the Kremlin’s war. “You must not lose your chance.”
Zelenskyy is scheduled to speak Wednesday morning to American lawmakers in a video address to Congress, which recently approved $13.6 billion for military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine. On Tuesday, he addressed the Canadian Parliament by video, saying that 97 children had been killed in the war so far.
“I don’t wish this on anyone, but this is our reality,” he said, adding that, with the constant shelling, “every night is a terrible night.”
In his address to Congress, Zelenskyy is expected to make another plea for a no-fly zone, more sanctions against Russia and more military assistance — such as fighter jets — to Ukraine. The U.S. announced new sanctions Tuesday on several Russian individuals and on Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, who allowed his country to be a launchpad for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine from the north. Also on Tuesday, Britain imposed sanctions on 370 people described as oligarchs or “Putin’s political allies and propagandists.”
For its part, Russia announced that it has imposed sanctions on 13 Americans, including Biden, Blinken and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton.
Psaki responded: What “I would say that won’t surprise any of you is that none of us are planning tourist trips to Russia and none of us have bank accounts that we won’t be able to access, so we will just forge ahead.”
The U.S. has continued to rebuff other Ukrainian demands, and Psaki again ruled out any military deployment from the U.S.
“Starting World War III is certainly not in our national security interests. Putting U.S. troops on the ground in Ukraine to fight a war with Russia is not in our national security interests,” Psaki said.
(Bulos reported from Kyiv and Kaleem from London. Times staff writer Tracy Wilkinson in Washington contributed to this report.)
