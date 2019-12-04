The Greenbrier Valley Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will honor WW II veterans residing in Greenbrier, Monroe, Pocahontas and Summers Counties with a complimentary breakfast at Shoney’s Restaurant in Lewisburg this Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.
This will be the eighth consecutive year the Greenbrier Valley Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution has provided this setting for veterans to gather, greet their fellow veterans and share their favorite personal war story.
Meals may be selected from Shoney’s breakfast bar or ordered from the menu. Guests of the veterans are welcome.