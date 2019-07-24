Scouting brings up images of merit badges, camping, friendship and of time-worn traditions and of principles. And even in this demographic: 40 percent of the participants in the World Jamboree this year are female.
At the 2019 World Jamboree, those images are a spread across the smiles on the faces of nearly every human race and in the sounds of dozens of languages as Scouts from more than 150 countries have converged on Fayette County to celebrate unity.
While scouting retains many of its traditions, like everything else, scouting is progressing.
Progress can be measured in the Jamboree's message of hands-on environmental stewardship. And it can be seen in the activities that the Scouts themselves are most excited for.
With an exuberance of enthusiasm, Scouts from around the world migrated together to collect the helmets needed to participant in Summit Bechtel's adventure activities from mountain biking, to ziplining, to skateboarding.
Peter Graf, a scout volunteer from Montana, has worked the aerial canopy tours for the jamborees in 2013 and 2017, along with last years Venture Fest also held at the Summit.
Graf explained that Scouts zipline from tree platform to tree platform, with one course set up to describe the surrounding flora and geography and another course designed for scouts to quickly flow through.
In total, the camp has eight courses, with six devoted to the participant's activity, one set up for training and the last being used by West Virginia University.
Geared with a helmet and gloves, participants must go through a ground school before taking to the sky.
While the language is sometimes a barrier, Graf said that he is frustrated when American scouts know only English, while international Scouts sometimes speak up to four languages.
"They're just great people all around," the Montana man said. "It's been a treat speaking with a bunch of the other people."
According to Graf, who works alongside permanent Summit staff in managing the course, the courses grew from about 40 participant harnesses to 300 harnesses in preparation for the international event.
Waiting to spot Scouts from Costa Rica, where Graf says ziplining and canopy tours were invented, the Montana man said that experience is generally equal with some participants having ziplined before and others not.
"This is a good opportunity for them," Graf said, speaking on both possibilities.
Along with the natural elevation to make top-tier canopy courses, the Summits location also allows for participants in the Jamboree to take advantage of some world-class mountain biking.
In preparation for the event, 1,200 brand new mountain bikes were obtained from Giant Bicycles.
Alongside a biking arena at Action Point in the Summit is the Action Point Skate Park, with Sacramento volunteer Becky Mesker serving as manager.
"I'm a good manager, I'm not a good skateboarder," Mesker said as scouts took advantage of the world-class skate park.
To help Mesker, permanent Summit skate staff were joined by three additional instructors with more experienced scouts filling in as assistants.
"We get about 60 to 70 percent who have never skated before," Mesker said. "So it's really fun."
Mesker said that while some scouts are skaters, the interaction between those Scouts and the scouts who aren't skaters is quite interesting.
"Scouts are scouts, kids are kids, people are people," the Sacramento volunteer said when asked about the jamborees international feel.
With many of the participants lacking exposure to skating, Mesker spoke highly of how they are trained, down to even falling the correct way.
"It's a great analogy for scouting," Mesker said of the experience. "Teaching them that it's okay to fail. You can just get up and try again."
With an eye towards the skate park, Mesker spoke on the joy she gets when a scout who was afraid to skate overcomes that fear and succeeds.
"You can learn to do this and you can learn to do other things, too," she said.
