Charles Johnson will be in Lewisburg at the Greenbrier County Library for a weekend of discovery, contemplation and celebration. Johnson will lead a workshop from A Course in Miracles, workbook lesson 95 entitled “I am One Self, United with my Creator” this Friday through Sunday. The Friday evening session will begin at 7 p.m., with Saturday sessions at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Sunday session will be at at 10:30 a.m.. The cost per person is $195 and includes lunch on Saturday and Sunday.
Participants will meet in the community room of the Greenbrier County Library, located at 152 Robert W McCormick Drive in Lewisburg. Seating is limited. To register, contact Cathy Boone at 304-645-6838 or 304-445-5145.
The workshop is sponsored by the Joseph Plan Foundation, a non-profit education foundation. For more information, visit www.josephplan.us.
