Construction on a new Raleigh County Sheriff's Department is expected to start at Pinecrest Technology Park as early as spring 2020, Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver said following the regular meeting of the Raleigh Commission.
Raleigh Commission approved to begin advertising this week for an architect to develop plans for the facility on the land, which the county purchased from Pinecrest Development Corporation for $300,000.
During the Commission meeting Tuesday, Tolliver said a required survey had been completed and that the county now owns the lot.
"It's ours," Tolliver said.
Raleigh Sheriff Scott Van Meter had negotiated the deal with Pinecrest President Tom Cochran, vice-president Bill Baker and other board members earlier this summer.
• • •
In other actions, Commission accepted a drawdown of $143,000 to begin building a trail at Clear Fork.
The money is part of a $2.1 million federal Abandoned Mines Land grant that the county received for development of the Rails to Trails system in the Clear Fork area.
"We're getting close down there to start doing something on the Rails to Trails," said Tolliver. "Everything's moving down there slowly, but it will finally get going."
Commission approved the hiring of a part-time employee at the Raleigh Assessor's Office and a full-time employee for the Raleigh Clerk's Office.