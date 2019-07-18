Work continues on new Oak Hill Middle School

Work continues on the new Oak Hill Middle School in Oak Hill on Wednesday.
The school’s faculty and staff members have been meeting throughout the summer to work on a strategic plan for the upcoming school year.
Discussion has centered around topics such as creating a cohesive structure and a climate of high expectations, fostering a safe and orderly environment, and offering effective school leadership, research-based instructional strategies, professional development and continuous improvement, according to an earlier story by Lavada Whitt in The Fayette Tribune.
Principal Cynthia Hedrick said opportunities for community involvement have also been discussed. “This is what we have all been working toward and it’s exciting to see our hopes for future generations coming to fruition,” she said. “Our teachers have worked extremely hard to educate students at Collins Middle," Hedrick added." We have seen tremendous growth this past year and look forward to continued growth at Oak Hill Middle School. Meeting the needs of the 21st century is challenging and exciting at the same time."