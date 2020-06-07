Already prominent in local and regional Republican circles, Jack David Woodrum of Hinton is ready to take another step up the political ladder.
Currently two-thirds of the way through a second six-year term on the Summers County Commission, Woodrum is making a bid for a seat in the state Senate, representing the 10th District.
“I always intended to run for the Senate,” Woodrum told The Register-Herald, explaining that he sought to educate himself through his 10 years of service as a commissioner.
Nonetheless, he said the decision to run was difficult, given his focus on several regional projects that stand to benefit his home county.
“I have a regional mindset,” he said. “At this point, I believe I would be more effective in Charleston in advancing my regional agenda. I have name recognition in state government and am well-known in Charleston.”
Woodrum has a particular passion for connecting a regional trail system, one that would involve non-motorized trails and water trails across Webster, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Summers and Mercer counties, with offshoots into Greenbrier and Monroe. Once complete, that regional system would be one of the largest in the United States, he said.
“Parks are excited about it,” Woodrum said. “It creates a tremendous opportunity for small businesses – an opportunity to have something unique here.”
He envisions visitors booking longer stays in the region’s lodging establishments and campgrounds in order to take advantage of such outdoor activities as mountain biking and horseback riding, in addition to water sports.
Statewide issues that Woodrum hopes to tackle in the Senate include tax reform, a conversation he said he has been involved with for the past three years. He proclaimed himself “pretty well-versed” on how eliminating the inventory tax on business and industry would work, predicting that action could be taken on the issue as soon as the next legislative term.
“We need to keep our industries,” Woodrum said.
Acknowledging that the coal industry “has changed and is going to change,” he said his counterparts in other states often don’t understand the way in which coal underpins so much of West Virginia’s economy.
“It’s not just a coal miner’s job,” Woodrum said. “It’s lots of other jobs, too – car dealers and truck drivers and construction workers and people working in stores. Coal mining supports education and hospitals. We need to do a better job of communicating how it’s all connected.”
Woodrum will face off against Dan Hill of Glen Ferris for the Republican nomination for the Senate seat in Tuesday’s primary election.
“I’m the better candidate because I have experience across a broad range,” Woodrum said, citing not only his time on the county commission but also his years serving on the local board of health and his work experience in the private sector.
In addition to being the president of the Summers County Commission, Woodrum has worked in the funeral service industry for nearly 40 years, is a licensed real estate salesperson and pyrotechnic operator.
He and his wife, Debbie, have three children and one grandchild.
“I’ve got the best job you can have on the county level,” Woodrum said. “But the right thing for the county and the district is for me to be in Charleston.”